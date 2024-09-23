Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsFebruary 12, 2025

Fulcher and Zinke ask Trump to delist grizzlies

Eric Barker
In this image from video, Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (House Television via AP)
In this image from video, Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (House Television via AP)AP

Republican members of Congress from Idaho, Montana and Wyoming are pressing President Donald Trump to remove federal protections for grizzly bears.

In a letter to the president and Secretary of Interior Doug Burgum, they blasted a decision by the Biden administration in January that rejected requests to remove grizzly bear populations near Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks from protection under the Endangered Species Act and instead propose a rule consolidate grizzlies in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Washington as a single population.

It was signed by Reps. Russ Fulcher of Idaho, Ryan Zinke and Troy Downing of Montana and Harriet Hageman of Wyoming, who said the move would leave grizzlies under federal protection for generations and put the states in ESA purgatory.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“We call on you to scrap this flawed proposed rule and take the only appropriate action: remove recovered grizzly bear populations from the endangered species list and restore them to state management,” they wrote.

If the rule proposed under the Biden administration is adopted, the entire population of great bears would be managed as one with attention to connectivity between the core recovery areas.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a January news release that the rule would help areas like the Bitterroot ecosystem in central Idaho, that has ample grizzly habitat but no resident population, reach recovery sooner.

But the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide populations near Glacier and Yellowstone parks that each include about 1,000 bears would remain listed as threatened.

Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 12
Homeless advocates ask public for help
Local NewsFeb. 12
Pullman welcomes fire chief with open arms
Local NewsFeb. 12
Lands director pushes for fire funds
Local NewsFeb. 12
House OKs bill allowing medical objections
Related
Unidentified DNA at Idaho college student homicides home could aid Kohberger defense
Local NewsFeb. 12
Unidentified DNA at Idaho college student homicides home could aid Kohberger defense
Single-digit low temps come to region Tuesday
Local NewsFeb. 12
Single-digit low temps come to region Tuesday
Genesee schools starting two hours late today
Local NewsFeb. 11
Genesee schools starting two hours late today
Hold on to your hats: It’ll be chilly
Local NewsFeb. 11
Hold on to your hats: It’ll be chilly
Immigration enforcement bill moves through House
Local NewsFeb. 11
Immigration enforcement bill moves through House
Glen L. Hower honored with dedicated space in Schweitzer Engineering Hall
Local NewsFeb. 11
Glen L. Hower honored with dedicated space in Schweitzer Engineering Hall
WSU professor of music Danh Pham receives state recognition
Local NewsFeb. 11
WSU professor of music Danh Pham receives state recognition
ABLE bill advances to Senate
Local NewsFeb. 11
ABLE bill advances to Senate
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy