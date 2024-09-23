Fundraiser set up for Mogen’s father

A GoFundMe drive has been created for the father of a University of Idaho student killed in the November 2022 quadruple homicide in Moscow.

Friends of Ben Mogen, father of Madison Mogen, are asking for $15,000 in donations to help Ben Mogen attend the Bryan Kohberger trial in Boise.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November 2022 stabbing deaths of UI students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.