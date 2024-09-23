Fundraiser set up for Mogen’s father

A GoFundMe drive has been created for the father of a University of Idaho student killed in the November 2022 quadruple homicide in Moscow.
Friends of Ben Mogen, father of Madison Mogen, are asking for $15,000 in donations to help Ben Mogen attend the Bryan Kohberger trial in Boise.
Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November 2022 stabbing deaths of UI students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
“We would love to help Ben be able to attend the trial with a few people close to him for support and not have to worry about the finances to make it happen,” the GoFundMe page says. “All your donations will go directly to help pay for travel and lodging for Ben to be able to attend the trial as he is available to, with any leftover donations going towards the memorial set up for the 4 students lost in this tragedy.”
The GoFundMe can be found at gofundme.com/f/support-bens-journey-to-justice-for-maddie.
A similar GoFundMe drive was created for the family of Goncalves at gofundme.com/f/help-kaylee-goncalves-family-attend-trial.