He said there have been more couch and mattress fires this year compared to in past.

Heston disapproves of the dangerous activity, and urges people to stop for a number of reasons.

He reminded the community that littering and burning within city limits is illegal, and can result in a ticket. There’s always a risk of fire spreading, he added.

Most importantly, Pullman’s emergency response can get tied up putting out these fires.

There have been nine incidents of furniture being set on fire this fall on College Hill. Two sofas were set ablaze last weekend, four were ignited during the annual Apple Cup football game and another two more were burnt in late September.

According to past Moscow-Pullman Daily News reporting, there have been numerous reports dating back to at least 2016 of couches and mattresses being set on fire in Pullman after Cougar football victories.