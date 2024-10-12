Future of Pullman pool up in the air

This story has been updated to correct the name of Beatriz Schweitzer, who, along with husband Ed, financed the original construction of the Pullman Aquatic & Fitness Center.

PULLMAN — The future of Military Hill’s indoor pool is up for discussion.

The Pullman School District and city of Pullman are working to find a solution to keep the Pullman Aquatic & Fitness Center open next year.

In August, the school delivered a notice of termination to the city that ended a shared use space agreement of the aquatic center. This means the last day the city can operate the pool is Aug. 31, 2025.

Juston Pollestad, director of operations for the district, said the aquatic center is owned by the school and operated by the city.

An interlocal agreement was formed in 2003, he said, that specifies Pullman Parks and Recreation runs and manages the pool. The deal has cost the district $100,000 annually, while both entities split the costs for repairs at the aquatic center.

He said part of why the contract was terminated is because it’s out of date and needs to be renegotiated. The biggest reason was because it was too expensive to operate.

Pollestad touched on the school’s budget shortfall this year. A drop in enrollment and increase in utilities and insurance costs has made district officials reconsider financial priorities, he said.

The city was unable to provide financial reports detailing annual operating costs and revenue created by the pool.

Pollestad said he is unaware of any public pool that is a revenue maker. Instead, aquatic centers serve to support the community and provide an outlet for all ages to exercise.

Ending the agreement doesn’t mean the pool will shut down, Pollestad said. It was intended as an opportunity to come up with a new deal regarding the aquatic center.