Genesee Bulldogs hoist the district trophy

In the district championship, the Genesee Bulldogs had their friends, family, fans and ... a college volleyball team in their corner.

Genesee High School alumnus Makenzie Stout and her Lewis-Clark State volleyball teammates showed their support as the Bulldogs stayed aggressive and efficient in their sweep of St. John Bosco. The Bulldogs hoisted the 1A Whitepine League district championship trophy on Thursday at the P1FCU Activity Center in Lewiston.

Genesee got the sweep by set scores of 25-18, 25-12 and 25-17. Junior Chloe Grieser paced the Bulldogs with 14 kills and 15 digs, Makayla Herman added 12 kills and Kendra Meyer dished out 26 assists.

“Every year it’s difficult, every year it’s hard, every year it’s a new set of girls on the team so really proud of them,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said.

Hoisting a trophy before State

Genesee has a long tradition of going to state tournaments, but it typically clinched them by way of the play-in game, failing to win its district.

Following Idaho’s high school sports reclassification, the Bulldogs moved from 1A DI (now called 2A) to 1A (previously called 1A DII). Moving down a league gave the Bulldogs a chance to shine against different competition and Genesee capitalized with a 23-4 record and an 11-0 mark against the 1A Whitepine League.

This was Genesee and St. John Bosco’s third meeting in one week.

“It’s pretty cool that we took the short route this time. Like usually we have to go to the play-in game,” Meyer said. “I think it’s really cool that this time we got it on the first chance.”

The Bulldogs had one of their strongest seasons in recent memory.

“I think we were just more confident as a team and worked hard together,” Meyer said.

Grieser sisters set the tone, Herman perseveres

Genesee’s 2024 roster includes two sisters: junior Chloe Grieser and sophomore Miley Grieser.

“Chloe Grieser, definitely one of our leaders, one of our captains, one of our hardest hitters,” Crowley said. “And then her sister Miley is a year younger and starting for the first time. She does a really nice job on the net in the middle and brings that kind of left-handness to it, which is just a little bit different.”

Left-hander Miley Grieser has stepped into a full-time starting role for the Bulldogs.