SportsDecember 15, 2024

Genesee honors legendary coach with new court

Genesee’s basketball floor, featuring name of late coach Ozzie Kanikkeberg, will make official debut Thursday

Eric Barker
The new court at Genesee High’s gym is officially called the Ozzie Kanikkeberg Court.
The new court at Genesee High’s gym is officially called the Ozzie Kanikkeberg Court.Contributed photo
A new court was recently installed at Genesee High School’s gym, and it features the name of the school’s legendary late basketball coach, Ozzie Kanikkeberg.
A new court was recently installed at Genesee High School’s gym, and it features the name of the school’s legendary late basketball coach, Ozzie Kanikkeberg.Contributed photo
Genesee High boys' basketball coach Ozzie Kanikkeberg won 660 games during his 46-year coaching career. He also led the Bulldogs to three state championships.
Genesee High boys' basketball coach Ozzie Kanikkeberg won 660 games during his 46-year coaching career. He also led the Bulldogs to three state championships.Tribune file photo

Having your name in lights is one thing, but for a basketball legend, having it memorialized in paint is even better.

On Thursday, Genesee High School will unveil to the public its remodeled gymnasium including its brand-new basketball floor that has “Ozzie Kanikkeberg Court” etched in Bulldog blue running along the home and visitor sidelines. Thursday night will be the first home game, for both the boys and girls teams, since the remodel was completed.

The court has been named for the old-school coach since his passing in 2009. But the remodel that began last June and was centered around replacing the 57-year-old hardwood was a chance to finally put it in writing.

“He brought a lot of pride to the community,” said Kelly Caldwell, Genesee athletic director. “He was a quality person who had good values and taught basketball the right way.”

Kanikkeberg amassed 660 career wins, mostly leading the Genesee boys team in a career that spanned more than four decades and included three state titles. He was known for a method of coaching that required mastering the fundamentals and attention to detail and for his calm demeanor on and off the court.

“He never got excited. He was always well prepared before the games. You knew what he expected out of you,” said Brad Stout, Kanikkeberg’s grandson, who played for him in the 1990s and now coaches the school’s JV squad. “I don’t ever remember him raising his voice.”

Despite his low-key persona, Kanikkeberg required his players to act and even look a certain way.

“He taught the game of basketball and incorporated how you are supposed to act as a human being outside of basketball,” Stout said.

It’s a method Stout uses in his coaching, save for one detail. Kanikkeberg required his players to keep their hair cropped short and to be clean shaven.

“In this day and age, I don’t think that’s possible,” he said.

Caldwell said the school will hold a student assembly next week to tell them about Kanikkeberg’s legacy and go over rules designed to keep the new floor in good shape for another 50-plus years.

Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com.

Story Tags
genesee basketball
high school sports
Ozzie Kanikkeberg
