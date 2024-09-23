Genesee honors legendary coach with new court

Having your name in lights is one thing, but for a basketball legend, having it memorialized in paint is even better.

On Thursday, Genesee High School will unveil to the public its remodeled gymnasium including its brand-new basketball floor that has “Ozzie Kanikkeberg Court” etched in Bulldog blue running along the home and visitor sidelines. Thursday night will be the first home game, for both the boys and girls teams, since the remodel was completed.

The court has been named for the old-school coach since his passing in 2009. But the remodel that began last June and was centered around replacing the 57-year-old hardwood was a chance to finally put it in writing.

“He brought a lot of pride to the community,” said Kelly Caldwell, Genesee athletic director. “He was a quality person who had good values and taught basketball the right way.”

Kanikkeberg amassed 660 career wins, mostly leading the Genesee boys team in a career that spanned more than four decades and included three state titles. He was known for a method of coaching that required mastering the fundamentals and attention to detail and for his calm demeanor on and off the court.

“He never got excited. He was always well prepared before the games. You knew what he expected out of you,” said Brad Stout, Kanikkeberg’s grandson, who played for him in the 1990s and now coaches the school’s JV squad. “I don’t ever remember him raising his voice.”