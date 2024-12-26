Sections
The Palouse
Arts & Entertainment
December 26, 2024

Get creative in the new year

Pick up a paintbrush or throw some clay on the wheel in 2025

Anonymous Author
Colorful paint bottels and paint brushes on white background with copy space, top view/arts and crafts background concept
Colorful paint bottels and paint brushes on white background with copy space, top view/arts and crafts background conceptMoab Republic Adobe Stock Image

The beginning of a new year often inspires people to expand their horizons and try something new. Maybe you’ve been thinking about exploring your creative side in the coming months, but didn’t know where to start?

Here are some area organizations and businesses that provide opportunities for beginners (and those returning to their arts pursuits) to engage in some right-brain activities and learn new skills.

Moscow Contemporary

Event registration: moscowcontemporary.org

The Palouse Place Mall

2012 W. Pullman Road, Moscow

(208) 301-5092

Moscow Contemporary, or MosCo, relocated from downtown Moscow to the Palouse Place Mall this past year, where the arts and education nonprofit offers learning activities, such as:

  • A neurographic workshop, from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 18, taught by artist Rachael Eastman ($35), which explores a meditative technique designed to help people “access their subconscious, reduce stress, and foster a sense of connection and personal growth.”
  • An After School Art Program, ASAP, with visual arts and dance options for preschool and elementary school children; a Collage Club that meets the second Saturday of each month; and Dance for Parkinson’s+, for people with Parkinson’s disease or other conditions that affect mobility.

Artisans at the Dahmen Barn

Event registration: artisanbarn.org

419 N. Park Way, Uniontown

(509) 229-3414

Visitors can see the work of regional artists in the gallery and studio spaces of this repurposed barn, a nonprofit arts facility — and can take part in classes and workshops to create their own pieces.

  • An abstract collage class ($40), is set for 1-4 p.m. Jan. 12, with registration on the barn’s website through Jan. 9. Students can experiment with a variety of different papers and techniques, with guidance from resident artist Tracy Randall.
  • Registration is open for ceramics classes ($275 for 10 classes or $175 for five), offered Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, for all levels, in wheel throwing, hand building, decorating, sculpture, glazing and tile/mosaic work.
  • Details will be posted to the barn’s website soon about a series of ongoing oil painting classes taught by resident artist Larry Arbour, likely starting mid-January.

Art Uncorked

Event registration: shopartuncorked.com

628 Main St., Lewiston

(208) 553-2355

This business, which recently relocated back to downtown Lewiston, offers ceramics and guided acrylic painting classes for a variety of ages, with options like:

  • “Silent Shadow” ($30), a guided painting class for ages 18 and older from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 3, during which students will paint a deer standing in a snowy woods.
  • Kissing Foxes” class ($30), for ages 10 and older (children younger than 13 must be accompanied by an adult), from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 7, where students will paint a wintery scene with a pair of foxes touching noses.
Terracotta Pullman and Moscow

Event registration: terracottapullman.com

107 S. Grand Ave., Suite C, Pullman

111 S. Main St., Moscow

(208) 420-2413

This business with locations in both Moscow and Pullman offers pottery, fused glass and other classes.

  • Beginner wheel orientation classes ($65) are Saturdays and Sundays in January (details and times for both locations are on the Terracotta website). The two-hour classes, for ages 12 and older, are for those new to potter’s wheels. Students learn basic skills like how to prepare clay, center it on the wheel and form a bowl.
  • January after-school workshops for children range from $145-$185 for four- to five-week multimedia sessions.

Valley Art Center

Event registration: lcvalleyartcenter.org

842 Sixth St., Clarkston

(509) 758-8331

This nonprofit community art gallery features monthly shows by area artists (including its annual Black & White show in January), as well as classes and workshops:

  • Artist Judy Fairley will lead a pastel class ($120 for six weeks) starting Jan. 7, and Robin Harvey will teach a beginning drawing class ($160 for eight weeks) starting Feb. 5.
  • A watercolor class taught by Carol Hix ($120 for six weeks) is planned for February, and details will be posted to the Valley Art Center website soon for a sculpting class.
  • The annual Heart for Art show and sale opens Feb. 7. Anyone can participate by buying 10 5-by-7-inch canvases for $30 (on sale at the center now) and displaying their completed works at the show, where each piece is priced at $40.

River Arts Kamiah

Event registration: riverartskamiah.org

411 Main St., Suite E, Kamiah

(208) 451-3206

Freelance reporter Norma Staaf wrote about this new, nonprofit community arts collective in our Dec. 12 edition; you can read about it here: bit.ly/riverarts360. Events, listed on the River Arts website, include:

  • A free six-week series of watercolor classes, taught by artist Pearl Maxner, from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, starting Jan. 21. The step-by-step classes are for students ages 15 and older.
  • Artist Doug Boomer leads a six-class acrylic painting series from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, starting Jan. 22, for ages 14 and older.

    • — Inland 360

The Daily News
