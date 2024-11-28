Gift giving made local

Here’s some inspiration for putting handcrafted presents under your tree this year:
Persuasion fragrance
Vintage Traditional Perfume House, Lewiston
$95, 50 milliliter bottle; $10, 5 milliliter sample
Looking to give a sweet treat that lasts? Perfumer Jesse Broyles calls this scent “delicious.”
Broyles, who began creating fine fragrances about five years ago, designed this unisex gourmand to be a date night or signature scent, with notes of chocolate, tobacco absolute, nutmeg, caramel, musk, sandalwood and vanilla absolute.
Broyles will feature this and other blends at area vendor events, including this week during Plaid Friday at DZ Designs in downtown Lewiston, Genesee Christmas Craft Fair on Dec. 7 and Sip & Shop at Lewiston’s Hops & Vine on Dec. 18. Orders also can be placed by calling (208) 790-5221. More information is on Vintage Traditional’s Facebook and Instagram pages and at vintagetraditional.com.
Linocut ornaments
Historic Hibiscus, Moscow
$6 each
These handmade ornaments pack a lot of charm into an affordable gift.
Artist Kimberly Swait carves her designs into small rubberlike plates, rolls ink over the images and presses them to wood slices, finishing each piece with red and white painted details.
Swait, who has been selling her art for more than 25 years, had a tradition of making ornaments for her children but just started selling them last year.
“The hedgehog design is definitely the most popular, but my favorite one is the snail even though it is a bit of an odd choice for Christmas,” she said via email. “I just think it is the most whimsical.”
You can see more of Swait’s art and purchase ornaments and other gifts at kimberlyswait.com,
historichibiscus.etsy.com (message her to get a local pickup code for free shipping in Moscow) or the Moscow Winter Fayre Dec. 7 at the Latah County Fairgrounds.
Elderberry syrup
Bitterroot Botanicals, Kooskia
$26, 10 ounces; $40, 20 ounces; $60, 30 ounces; $75, 40 ounces
Bitterroot Botanicals’ Signature Wildcrafted Elderberry Syrup packs a punch whether you’re giving it for the flavor, the health benefits — or both.
Described as “sweet, without being heavy,” it features a proprietary spice blend that makes it a great addition to fizzy holiday drinks.
Makers Darryl “Doc Elderberry” and Melissa Baker said via email they’re often told it “tastes like Christmas.”
The Bakers are regulars at area craft and vendor fairs where they sell the signature syrup, a version with wildflower honey and a variety of herbal teas and tinctures.
Their products can be purchased at bitterrootbotanicalsofidaho.com and at area events including the Lewiston Center Christmas Market on Black Friday and Dec. 1, 14 and 15; Saints Peter and Paul Christmas Bazaar in Grangeville and Patchwork Bazaar at Orofino High School on Dec. 7; and Clearwater River Casino & Lodge Holiday Bazaar on Dec. 14.
After the holidays, customers can pick up orders in Lewiston at G&E Spa Essentials inside Village Centre Cinemas.
Moscow Mountain soy wax candle
Thimbleberry Candle Co., Genesee
$18
Julia Selzler started making candles when she got tired of her husband buying overpriced paraffin candles that burned too quickly.
She started Thimbleberry in 2021, focusing on phthalate- and paraben-free fragrances, often with regionally recognizable profiles. A favorite from the beginning, Moscow Mountain features a fresh fir scent with notes of cedar and musk, reminiscent of Christmas.
“I have had many parents purchase this candle for their children who attended the University of Idaho and have now moved elsewhere to remind them of their time in Moscow,” Selzler said via email.
Thimbleberry candles are stocked year-round at the Moscow Food Co-op and Blue Lantern Coffeehouse in Lewiston and during the holiday season at Spring Valley Tree Farm gift shop near Troy. Selzler will have a booth at the Genesee Christmas Craft Fair on Dec. 7, and she also sells online at thimbleberrycandleco.com.
Tamarind Peach Hot Sauce
Irish Spike’s, Moscow
$11
Here’s a gift with some zing that benefits more than just its recipient.
Irish Spikes owner Christopher “Spike” Connelly created Tamarind Peach Hot Sauce with celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern to benefit Giving Kitchen, an organization that helps food service workers in crisis.
This particular recipe, Connelly said via email, is best on chicken, pork and vegetarian dishes — and even works as a dessert sauce over ice cream.
Irish Spikes, known for its Vandal Pepper sauces (the house brand at Moscow restaurant The Breakfast Club) has been selling hot sauce for six years, with nearly three dozen varieties available on its website, saucecult.com.
Its sauces can be purchased at The Breakfast Club, Moscow Food Co-op, Paradise Grill in the Palouse Place Mall, Moscow Building Supply, Idaho Memories Gift & Souvenir Shop in Lewiston and Early Bird Supply in Clarkston.