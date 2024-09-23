PULLMAN — The Gladish Community and Cultural Center has placed its Center for the Arts remodeling project on hold due to a looming financial crisis at the nonprofit.

David Harder, president of the Friends of Gladish Board of Directors, is urging the public to make donations so that the center can stay open.

The Gladish has long been a staple to Pullman, he said. The historic building has supported the community for nearly a decade, serving as the old Pullman High School for the majority of its life.

The nonprofit has been home to many organizations and events since it became a community center in the late 1990s.

It currently houses Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse, Montessori School of Pullman, Washington Idaho Symphony, Community Band of the Palouse, Whitman County Historical Society, American Legion and the Gladish Players. It also provides a venue for the Pullman Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis, Red Cross and the Moose Lodge.

The community hub is in jeopardy of closing. Harder said its financial situation is in “terrible shape” after losing the Pullman Community Montessori, which played a large role in its leasing revenues.

Pullman’s first and only public charter school closed its doors in late spring after the Washington State Charter School Commission revoked the school’s charter. The closure was ultimately due to a lack of finances to stay open, along with multiple violations the commission found for safety compliance and changes to the education program.

PCM is not to be mistaken with the Montessori School of Pullman that operates out of the Gladish. Montessori School of Pullman has provided daycare, preschool and kindergarten for more than 50 years, and is unaffected by the PCM shutdown.

Harder said the PCM closure was a “huge financial hit” to the Gladish. PCM had a long-term lease with the nonprofit and anticipated to use the space for years. Now, many of the classrooms sit vacant.

“It’s an unfortunate situation,” he said. “The Montessori was a really great fit in the building given the Gladish’s history. … Due to the unforeseen circumstances, we’re really stressed right now.”

Harder is encouraging new tenants to take over the space. While donations are helpful, and the Gladish will gratefully take them, he said new leases will bring much-needed stable income to the center.