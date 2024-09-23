PULLMAN — Washington State University is honoring Glen L. Hower with a devoted space in the upcoming Schweitzer Engineering Hall.

A WSU Insider post announced Friday that Glen Hower Hall will be dedicated in the new engineering building. Hower, a longtime electrical engineering professor, died at age 90 in January.

The naming is supported by Edmund and Beatriz Schweitzer. The dedication recognizes Hower’s 43-year career at WSU and the significant role he played in the university’s engineering program.

The WSU alum completed his bachelor’s degree in 1956 and master’s degree in electrical engineering in 1961. He went on to earn his Ph.D. at Stanford as a Ford Foundation Fellow.

Hower established the Power Professorship program in 1973, which continues to support undergraduate power engineering education at WSU today. He also founded the annual Western Protective Relay Conference in 1974, an educational forum that discusses power system protection.