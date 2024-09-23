GoFundMe created to support Mogen’s parents

A GoFundMe has been created to raise money for the mother and stepfather of one of the four University of Idaho students killed in the Nov. 13, 2022, quadruple murder in Moscow.
The money raised will help Madison Mogen’s mother, Karen, and stepfather, Scotty, attend suspect Bryan Kohberger’s murder trial in Boise, which is set to begin Aug. 11, 2025, and run through Nov. 7, 2025.
The GoFundMe organizer, Kara Guthrie, wrote that funds will help cover the costs of travel, room, board and lost wages. Mogen’s family lives in Coeur d’Alene. The goal is to raise $45,000.
“Their attendance is important to represent Maddie during the proceedings and potentially give victim impact statements,” Guthrie wrote. “Three months is a long time for Karen and Scotty to go without their normal wages, so let’s help them with the ability to be there in person to represent Maddie and support the other victims and their families.”
Guthrie said any money not used for this purpose will be directed toward memorial scholarships.
The GoFundMe can be found at gofundme.com/f/help-maddies-family-attend-the-idaho-trial.
Similar GoFundMe accounts were set up to fund the travel costs from Mogen’s biological father Ben Mogen at gofundme.com/f/support-bens-journey-to-justice-for-maddie and Kaylee Goncalves’ family at gofundme.com/f/help-kaylee-goncalves-family-attend-trial.