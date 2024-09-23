GoFundMe created to support Mogen’s parents

A GoFundMe has been created to raise money for the mother and stepfather of one of the four University of Idaho students killed in the Nov. 13, 2022, quadruple murder in Moscow.

The money raised will help Madison Mogen’s mother, Karen, and stepfather, Scotty, attend suspect Bryan Kohberger’s murder trial in Boise, which is set to begin Aug. 11, 2025, and run through Nov. 7, 2025.

The GoFundMe organizer, Kara Guthrie, wrote that funds will help cover the costs of travel, room, board and lost wages. Mogen’s family lives in Coeur d’Alene. The goal is to raise $45,000.