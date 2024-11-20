Sections
Local News
November 20, 2024

GoFundMe raises more than $100,000 for family of Pullman boy who died in crash

Zion Bischoff, 13, died in a wreck involving a semitruck and four other vehicles Saturday morning

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

PULLMAN — A GoFundMe has raised over $100,000 for the family of a Pullman boy who died in a car crash over the weekend.

Zion Bischoff, 13, died in a wreck involving a semitruck and four other vehicles Saturday morning north of Rosalia. His father, Stephen Bischoff, was also injured in the crash.

Stephen was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for treatment, and was listed in satisfactory condition Tuesday evening.

The fundraiser’s goal is $150,000; $106,000 had been raised as of Tuesday.

The money will go toward helping the family pay for expenses that have followed the tragedy, according to the GoFundMe page.

The public can donate at bit.ly/3V217l3.

