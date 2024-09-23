Sections
Golden TimesMarch 1, 2025

Golden Times briefs

Anonymous Author

AARP offers free tax help

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free, individualized tax preparation for low-income taxpayers — especially those 50 and older.

Local volunteers are available for tax preparation at the Salvation Army Meal Site, 1220 21st St., Lewiston. The site will be open 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday now through April 10.

All taxpayers must make an appointment by calling (208) 717-1096. The volunteers have been trained and tested, and are eager to assist residents with their tax returns.

Scandinavian Breakfast planned for March 22 at Clarkston

The 30th annual Scandinavian Breakfast and Nordic Marketplace is scheduled for March 22 at the Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.

The event, sponsored by the local chapter of the Sons of Norway, is planned for 8-11 a.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.

Breakfast will include Oslo egg and sausage casserole; pannkakor (pancakes); risengrynsgrot (rice pudding) with raspberry sauce; rosettes; kramkaka; kransekake; kringle; lefse; epple juice (apple); and other drinks like coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

All are welcome.

TO SUBMIT BRIEFS: Groups and organizations may submit event information pertaining to seniors in the region for free publication in the monthly Golden Times magazine. All submissions are subject to editing and space restraints and must include the name and phone number of the person submitting the information. Questions may be directed to editor Dallas Marshall at dmarshall@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2232. Submissions may be sent to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Information for the April issue must be received by 5 p.m. March 15.

