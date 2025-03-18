Gonzaga earns No. 8 seed in NCAA Tournament

Any disappointment Gonzaga might have felt with their NCAA Tournament seeding matching their NET ranking — No. 8 in both — was quickly dismissed with appreciation to be dancing again and the reality of the challenges ahead.

The Zags (25-8) boast strong analytics (No. 9 in KenPom), but also eight losses, matching their highest total since a 10-loss 2011 season and making them a bit of a conundrum for the committee. While many pegged Gonzaga as a seven seed with a shot at a six, the committee put GU on the eight line in the Midwest Region and No. 30 in the 1-68 seed list.

Gonzaga opens against No. 9 Georgia on Thursday at 1:35 p.m. in Wichita. Georgia is 33 in the NET and 34 on the seed line.

“I thought we may be a little higher. Surprised by it honestly,” Zags senior forward Graham Ike said with a shrug. “It is what it is. I’m glad we can still play basketball. I’m grateful to be part of a great tournament like this, once again keeping the streak alive (26 straight NCAA Tournament appearances).

“Hopefully we can keep more streaks alive.”

Gonzaga’s 26 consecutive trips to March Madness — it would be 27 but the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the pandemic — is the third longest active streak behind Michigan State (27) and Kansas (35).

A significant test awaits against Georgia as the Zags try to extend their 15-year streak of first-round wins. Kansas, at 17, has the longest active streak.