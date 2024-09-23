Sections
Local News
November 6, 2024

GOP incumbents hold seats in District 6

Dan Foreman, Lori McCann, Brandon Mitchell heading back to Idaho Legislature

Laura Guido
Republicans have retained control of Idaho’s District 6, preliminary results show.

Sen. Dan Foreman led Democratic challenger Julia Parker with 12,770 votes, or 53.1%, as of 12:15 a.m. PST. Foreman has served one term in the Senate and previously also served from 2016 to 2018.

“The people have spoken,” Foreman said in a phone interview. “The people reelected me for another term, overwhelmingly, by over 1,500 votes. That’s about a 6.2 percentage winning margin, which is very strong for a competitive district, so I will go back to Boise and do my best to represent the people.”

In the race for House Seat A, incumbent Rep. Lori McCann appeared to keep her seat in a rematch against Democratic challenger Trish Carter-Goodheart, preliminary results showed. McCann had 15,340 votes, or 64.7%, according to results reported just after midnight.

McCann had previously defeated Carter-Goodheart in 2022. McCann has served in the House since she was appointed to the position by Gov. Brad Little in 2021.

“It’s been a pretty good night for Republicans overall, I would say,” McCann said in a phone interview around 12:30 a.m. “I’m pleased with the turnout, please with where I’m sitting now, and looking forward to getting back to work.”

For House Seat B, one-term incumbent Rep. Brandon Mitchell also led against challenger Kathy Dawes. By midnight, Mitchell had 55.6% of the vote.

The area encompassing Latah County, Lewis County and a portion of Nez Perce County has had close races in the past and previously had Democratic representation, although it was a different district number prior to redistricting in 2022. With Idaho’s Republican supermajority, District 6 represents one of the state’s few competitive general election races.

Guido covers Idaho politics for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Idaho Press of Nampa. She may be contacted at lguido@idahopress.com and can be found on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido.

