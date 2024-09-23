Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 7, 2024
Gorgeous autumn weather expected in Inland Northwest this week
National Weather Service at Spokane predicts higher-than-average temperatures over next few days
Emily Pearce
Sunlight moves over the rolling hills of the Palouse at Moscow last week.
Sunlight moves over the rolling hills of the Palouse at Moscow last week.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

After experiencing a few troublesome windstorms during the last two weeks, the Inland Northwest should expect pleasant weather in the coming days.

The National Weather Service at Spokane forecasts temperatures to be around 10 to 15 degrees above average through Tuesday, gradually cooling as the week goes on.

The agency said in a Facebook post Sunday the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley will feel temperatures as high as 85 degrees Monday and 83 degrees Tuesday. These will slowly drop to 79 degrees Wednesday, 71 degrees Thursday and 69 degrees Friday.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Pullman and Moscow areas should see temperatures rise to 77 degrees Monday and 75 degrees Tuesday. The agency said these will fall to 69 degrees Wednesday, 62 degrees Thursday and 60 degrees Friday.

Meteorologist Steve Bodnar said temperatures for September were well above normal. The region typically experiences an average of 65.5 degrees for the month; however, this year it was 70 degrees.

He said it’s too early to predict whether this fall will be warmer or cooler than usual. There’s an equal chance it could lean in either direction, he added.

The odds are leaning toward a wetter than average fall, he said. Between October and December, there’s a 40-50% chance of perception being above normal.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 7
Wallen Fire near Moscow now 100% contained, according to sta...
Local NewsOct. 6
Man dies in single-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon in rural...
Local NewsOct. 6
Idaho leaders want feds to answer their water question
Local NewsOct. 6
Hurdles of home-buying
Related
Wallen Fire 50% contained, but low visibility leads to wrecks
Local NewsOct. 6
Wallen Fire 50% contained, but low visibility leads to wrecks
Evacuation order changed to 'be ready' at area northeast of Moscow
Local NewsOct. 5
Evacuation order changed to 'be ready' at area northeast of Moscow
Your best shot at a healthy flu season
Local NewsOct. 5
Your best shot at a healthy flu season
Genesee School District has new resource officer thanks to grant
Local NewsOct. 5
Genesee School District has new resource officer thanks to grant
WSU College of Veterinary Medicine celebrates 125 years
Local NewsOct. 5
WSU College of Veterinary Medicine celebrates 125 years
Injured firefighter relearning to walk, eat and communicate
Local NewsOct. 5
Injured firefighter relearning to walk, eat and communicate
Peek into the life of a teenager in mid-century Moscow
Local NewsOct. 5
Peek into the life of a teenager in mid-century Moscow
Latah County to discuss future of county jail
Local NewsOct. 5
Latah County to discuss future of county jail
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy