Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsJanuary 3, 2025

Gritman construction part of surgery expansion

Moscow hospital plans to add new operating room, other facilities

Anthony Kuipers
A worker walks through a construction zone Thursday at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. The center is building a new electrical room as part of its plan to expand its surgery department.
A worker walks through a construction zone Thursday at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. The center is building a new electrical room as part of its plan to expand its surgery department.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Equipment and supplies sit in a construction zone Thursday at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. The center is building a new electrical room as part of its plan to expand its surgery department.
Equipment and supplies sit in a construction zone Thursday at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. The center is building a new electrical room as part of its plan to expand its surgery department.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

MOSCOW — Gritman Medical Center in Moscow is taking on a remodeling project as it plans to expand its surgery department.

The project is happening in two phases, which are expected to be completed by the end of the year, according to Gritman CEO Kara Besst.

Drivers passing the Gritman campus have likely seen construction on the corner of Washington and Seventh streets. Besst said crews are building a new electrical room to power its “1960s wing,” which is where its new central sterile room will be located. Central sterile is where the hospital’s surgical instruments are sterilized.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The hospital is also looking at creating a fifth operating room in its surgery department. It is part of the hospital’s overall plan of recruiting new physicians and surgeons to keep up with the demand of a growing local population.

Besst said the hospital completed a strategic plan in 2023 that showed the need to recruit more staff members including primary care physicians, orthopedic surgeons, urologists and others.

She said these two phases will cost a total of approximately $5 million, which will be paid with tax-exempt revenue bonds. Besst said Gritman is a not-for-profit, which means it does not tax residents to complete projects like these.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Related
Local NewsJan. 3
Idaho chief justice calls for changes to court system
Local NewsJan. 3
Pullman man injured in altercation over cat
Local NewsJan. 3
First baby of 2025 was in a hurry
Local NewsJan. 3
Asotin County seeing increase in flu-like illness cases
Related
Disabled vet thrives in Paralympics
Local NewsJan. 2
Disabled vet thrives in Paralympics
No one was injured in early morning house fire in Moscow
Local NewsJan. 2
No one was injured in early morning house fire in Moscow
Scores plunge into 2025
Local NewsJan. 2
Scores plunge into 2025
Winter storm set to arrive Friday
Local NewsJan. 2
Winter storm set to arrive Friday
Carter: He may get wet, but he won’t starve
Local NewsJan. 2
Carter: He may get wet, but he won’t starve
Dead body found in Pullman structure fire
Local NewsJan. 2
Dead body found in Pullman structure fire
Finding inspiration in helping others
Local NewsJan. 2
Finding inspiration in helping others
The latest on vehicle attack on pedestrians in New Orleans that killed at least 10
Local NewsJan. 1
The latest on vehicle attack on pedestrians in New Orleans that killed at least 10
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy