Gritman construction part of surgery expansion

MOSCOW — Gritman Medical Center in Moscow is taking on a remodeling project as it plans to expand its surgery department.

The project is happening in two phases, which are expected to be completed by the end of the year, according to Gritman CEO Kara Besst.

Drivers passing the Gritman campus have likely seen construction on the corner of Washington and Seventh streets. Besst said crews are building a new electrical room to power its “1960s wing,” which is where its new central sterile room will be located. Central sterile is where the hospital’s surgical instruments are sterilized.