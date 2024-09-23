Sections
Local NewsNovember 6, 2024

Gritman locked down for an hour Monday night

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

Gritman Medical Center in Moscow was locked down for approximately an hour Monday night as Moscow Police responded to an aggressive person in the hospital building.

In a statement, Gritman said no one was harmed during the incident. The lockdown lasted between 9:30-10:30 p.m. while police defused the situation.

Moscow Police Chief Anthony Dahlinger said the distraught individual was upset about the death of a family member. Dahlinger said his staff de-escalated the situation, and the person was not arrested or charged with a crime.

Gritman spokesperson Brad Gary said during the lockdown, first responders were notified to divert ambulances to other hospitals temporarily until the incident was resolved.

