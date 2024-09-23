Gritman locked down for an hour Monday night

In a statement, Gritman said no one was harmed during the incident. The lockdown lasted between 9:30-10:30 p.m. while police defused the situation.

Moscow Police Chief Anthony Dahlinger said the distraught individual was upset about the death of a family member. Dahlinger said his staff de-escalated the situation, and the person was not arrested or charged with a crime.

Gritman spokesperson Brad Gary said during the lockdown, first responders were notified to divert ambulances to other hospitals temporarily until the incident was resolved.