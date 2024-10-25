Halloween festivities planned around region over coming week

Halloween festivities for children, and even a few for adults, are being planned around the region during the coming week.
Here is a rundown of some of those Halloween events:
TODAY
Annual Genesee Trunk or Treat, 4:30-6:30 p.m. today, 330 W. Ash Ave., Genesee — Free pizza from the Genesee Civic Association, trick-or-treating with local businesses and jack-o’-lantern contest. Open to all.
LCSC Trunk-or-Treat, 5-6:30 p.m. today, P1FCU Activity Center, 602 Ninth Ave., Lewiston — Warrior athletic teams, LCSC campus groups and Rogers Motors will hand out candy and non-candy treats from decorated trunks in front of P1FCU Activity Center. Visitors are also encouraged to head inside the gym to watch a volleyball match between LCSC and Multnomah at 6 p.m.
Fright Festival, 5-11 p.m. today through Sunday, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow — Haunted house, night market, vendor fair, live music, beer garden, spooky maze, ax throwing, car smash and more. Tickets are $10.
Boo Bash, 6-8 p.m. today, Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston — Games, swimming, haunted maze and face painting while supplies last. Tickets are $14.99 per family.
Haunted House, 6-9 p.m. today through Thursday, Clarkston High School Auditorium, 401 Chestnut St. — Presented by the Clarkston High School Drama Club. Tickets are $5.
Oktoberfest Haunted Maze, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday, 318 Sonnen Road, Greencreek — Maze time is approximately 30-45 minutes. Recommended for teens and adults. Beer and wine, chili, hot dogs, concessions and bonfire offered. Presented by American Freedom Defense. Tickets are $7.50.
Halloween Pub Crawl/Spooky Historical Tour, 6:30-10 p.m. today, Main Street, Pullman — Tour will stop at four locations and feature spooky historical details. Tour will start at 6:30 p.m. at Foundry Kitchen & Cocktails. No reservations needed; tips for the tour will be accepted.
Haunted Palouse, 7 p.m. today and Saturday, Main Street, Palouse — Well-known event returns this year. Only open to those 12 and older. Tickets are $40.
SATURDAY
Pumpkin Palooza, 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Main Street, Lewiston — Fall festival will feature games, crafts, food, a costume contest for people and pets, and the Great Pumpkin Roll.
Spooktacular Saturdays, 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Main Street, Palouse — Haunted Palouse kids carnival, street fair, magic show, bouncy castle.
Halloween Bash, 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman — Trunk-or-treat from 3-7 p.m., children’s carnival from 3-7 p.m. and haunted house from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $5.
ARF Halloween Ball Fundraiser, 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Grangeville Elks Lodge, 111 S. Meadow St., Grangeville — Animal Rescue Foundation Halloween Ball fundraiser will feature live music by Vintage Youth and catering by Rodonna’s. Tickets are available at Ace in Grangeville and Rodonna’s in Cottonwood, $40 ($45 at the door).
Chief Tim ‘R Treat, 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Chief Timothy Park, 13766 U.S. Highway 12, Clarkston — Cabin, dry sites and tent sites open; reservations can by made at (509) 758-9580 or at camplife.com. Visitors can go trick-or-treating at the camp sites, get their faces painted and enjoy food and drink. The fee to enter is $5 per vehicle.
SUNDAY
Whitman County Humane Society’s Tails and Treats, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, 1340 Old Moscow Road, Pullman — Family-friendly fundraising event invites people to bring their pets dressed in costumes for a chance to win prizes. Coffee will be provided by Pups & Cups Cafe. Cash donation of $20 or a donation of specific items is the entry fee.
Pumpkin Party at Pomeroy, 2-5 p.m. Sunday, corner of Third and Pataha streets, Pomeroy — Music, food and free entry to win a pumpkin for the first 25 children.
Uniontown’s Annual Trunk or Treat, 3-5 p.m. Sunday, 400 N. Park Way, Uniontown — Free trunk-or-treating event for children. All trunks also welcome starting at 2 p.m.
Team Orchards Trunk or Treat & Car Show, 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Prestige Care, 1014 Burrell Ave., Lewiston — Classic cars, vendors and local businesses will pass out candy to trick-or-treaters.
WEDNESDAY
Trunk-of-Treat Spooktacular, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, 415 Sixth St., Lewiston — Free, family-friendly event is open to public. Event will be in parking lot on east side of hospital.
THURSDAY
Lewiston Center Mall Trick or Treat, 3-6 p.m. Thursday, 1804 19th Ave., Lewiston — Trick-or-treaters encouraged to stop by the mall dressed in costumes. Vendors are welcome.
Nezperce Trunk or Treat, 4-8 p.m., near Nezperce Christian Church, 307 Fourth Ave. — Trunk-or-treat, Lions Burger Stand and indoor games.
Rockin’ the Street, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Johnson Avenue, Orofino — Trick-or-treating event for families and children. Business owners and community organizations will give our treats and organize games. There will also be karaoke. No cost.
Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, New Ground Alliance Church, 817 Libby St., Clarkston — Trunk-or-treat at church. No cost to participate.
Redemption Church Clarkston Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, 1301 Poplar St., Clarkston — Trunk-or-treat with decorated vehicles, including Lightning McQueen. No cost.
TLC Trunk-or-Treat, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston — Trunk-or-treat at Trinity Lutheran Church open to public.
Trunk or Treat, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3434 Sixth St., Lewiston — Trunk-or-treat is free and open to the public.
Winchester Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, downtown Winchester — All are invited to trunk-or-treat.
Nezperce Hotel Murder, 6 p.m. Thursday, 312 Oak St., Nezperce — Murder mystery at hotel.