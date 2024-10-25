Halloween festivities planned around region over coming week

Halloween festivities for children, and even a few for adults, are being planned around the region during the coming week.

Here is a rundown of some of those Halloween events:

TODAY

Annual Genesee Trunk or Treat, 4:30-6:30 p.m. today, 330 W. Ash Ave., Genesee — Free pizza from the Genesee Civic Association, trick-or-treating with local businesses and jack-o’-lantern contest. Open to all.

LCSC Trunk-or-Treat, 5-6:30 p.m. today, P1FCU Activity Center, 602 Ninth Ave., Lewiston — Warrior athletic teams, LCSC campus groups and Rogers Motors will hand out candy and non-candy treats from decorated trunks in front of P1FCU Activity Center. Visitors are also encouraged to head inside the gym to watch a volleyball match between LCSC and Multnomah at 6 p.m.

Fright Festival, 5-11 p.m. today through Sunday, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow — Haunted house, night market, vendor fair, live music, beer garden, spooky maze, ax throwing, car smash and more. Tickets are $10.

Boo Bash, 6-8 p.m. today, Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston — Games, swimming, haunted maze and face painting while supplies last. Tickets are $14.99 per family.

Haunted House, 6-9 p.m. today through Thursday, Clarkston High School Auditorium, 401 Chestnut St. — Presented by the Clarkston High School Drama Club. Tickets are $5.

Oktoberfest Haunted Maze, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday, 318 Sonnen Road, Greencreek — Maze time is approximately 30-45 minutes. Recommended for teens and adults. Beer and wine, chili, hot dogs, concessions and bonfire offered. Presented by American Freedom Defense. Tickets are $7.50.

Halloween Pub Crawl/Spooky Historical Tour, 6:30-10 p.m. today, Main Street, Pullman — Tour will stop at four locations and feature spooky historical details. Tour will start at 6:30 p.m. at Foundry Kitchen & Cocktails. No reservations needed; tips for the tour will be accepted.

Haunted Palouse, 7 p.m. today and Saturday, Main Street, Palouse — Well-known event returns this year. Only open to those 12 and older. Tickets are $40.

SATURDAY

Pumpkin Palooza, 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Main Street, Lewiston — Fall festival will feature games, crafts, food, a costume contest for people and pets, and the Great Pumpkin Roll.

Spooktacular Saturdays, 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Main Street, Palouse — Haunted Palouse kids carnival, street fair, magic show, bouncy castle.

Halloween Bash, 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman — Trunk-or-treat from 3-7 p.m., children’s carnival from 3-7 p.m. and haunted house from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $5.

ARF Halloween Ball Fundraiser, 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Grangeville Elks Lodge, 111 S. Meadow St., Grangeville — Animal Rescue Foundation Halloween Ball fundraiser will feature live music by Vintage Youth and catering by Rodonna’s. Tickets are available at Ace in Grangeville and Rodonna’s in Cottonwood, $40 ($45 at the door).

Chief Tim ‘R Treat, 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Chief Timothy Park, 13766 U.S. Highway 12, Clarkston — Cabin, dry sites and tent sites open; reservations can by made at (509) 758-9580 or at camplife.com. Visitors can go trick-or-treating at the camp sites, get their faces painted and enjoy food and drink. The fee to enter is $5 per vehicle.