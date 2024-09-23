Hard work has been key for Idaho’s James-Newby’s rise to new heights

The journey Idaho senior defensive end Keyshawn James-Newby has taken is not the same path as most other college athletes who have aspirations of making it to the National Football League, but it is a path that the lineman is grateful for.

“He is a good example of a guy who has all the arrows in his life pointed in the right direction,” Idaho coach Jason Eck said. “He is doing a great job.”

Coming out of Helena High School in Montana, James-Newby was not a highly touted recruit after earning second-team all-conference honors and settled for playing at the NAIA-level at Montana Tech. For the senior, football is football and he was going to play at the college level with anyone who was going to give him the opportunity.

“I’m blessed to have that opportunity because some people don’t even get that opportunity,” James-Newby said. “So I was just blessed to have the opportunity just to be able to even have my college paid for a little bit and go to college, get a degree and make good money at the end of it.”

In his time with the Orediggers, James-Newby played two seasons and tallied 92 total tackles and 13 sacks. In 2022, the 6-foot-2 defensive star led the Frontier Conference with nine sacks and earned first-team All-Frontier Conference honors for his effort.

After two years at the NAIA level, James-Newby looked to transfer up to a higher division and chose Idaho because he said they took the time to recruit him and didn’t just throw an offer at him. The fact that Eck brought him in for a visit was something James-Newby said he “genuinely appreciated.”

As a junior for the Vandals, James-Newby showed off his ability to get to the quarterback and create disruption in the backfield. The defensive lineman played 11 games and tied for the team lead in both quarterback hurries (five) and sacks (five). His seven tackles-for-loss were tied for second on the team.

“He got to us late in (2023); he got here in like June when we started our summer. This is really the first year he is playing where he has been in the program a whole year,” Eck said. “Being around (Caleb) Heim, our strength and conditioning coach, being around all of our nutritional resources — I think he has just utilized everything.”

In the offseason, the Big Sky Conference named James-Newby to its preseason all-conference team. He was one of five Vandals to earn the honor.

Instead of just being one of the better defenders in the conference as was predicted, James-Newby has made a case for being the best defensive player in the league.

In five games this season — four-and-a-half if you take into account that the edge rusher was limited in the 28-26 loss to UC Davis last Saturday — James-Newby has already topped some key statistics from his junior year with seven sacks and 7.5 tackles-for-loss. His seven sacks lead the Big Sky Conference and rank second to Jeremiah Grant of Richmond’s 7.5 sacks in all of the Football Championship Subdivision.

How has James-Newby taken such a leap in production?