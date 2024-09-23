Sections
SportsDecember 6, 2024

Hatten’s snap, Bates’ kick help Lions beat Packers, clinch playoff spot

Hogan Hatten, of Idaho, snapped on another game-winning field goal for Detroit

Larry Lage Associated Press
Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) celebrates with long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) after a game-winning field goal against the Packers during a game Thursday in Detroit.
Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) celebrates with long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) after a game-winning field goal against the Packers during a game Thursday in Detroit.Carlos Osorio
Detroit Lions place kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a game-winning field goal from the hold of Jack Fox (3) against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Detroit Lions place kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a game-winning field goal from the hold of Jack Fox (3) against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)AP Duane Burleson
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)AP Duane Burleson
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tim Patrick (17) celebrates after a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tim Patrick (17) celebrates after a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)AP Duane Burleson
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)AP Duane Burleson
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs in for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs in for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)AP Duane Burleson
Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)AP Duane Burleson
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) celebrates after a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) celebrates after a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)AP Duane Burleson
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs in for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs in for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)AP Duane Burleson
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) is tackled by Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) is tackled by Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP Carlos Osorio
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) makes a catch for a touchdown in front of Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (58) during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) makes a catch for a touchdown in front of Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (58) during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP Carlos Osorio
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)AP Duane Burleson
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) gestures before the start an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) gestures before the start an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)AP Carlos Osorio

DETROIT — Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes, Jake Bates made a 35-yard field goal as time expired on a snap from Idaho graduate Hogan Hatten and the Detroit Lions clinched a playoff spot with a 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

“This will be one of those you’ll never forget,” Detroit coach Dan Campbell said.

The NFC-best Lions (12-1) broke a franchise record with their 11th straight win — including two over the Packers (9-4) — to stay ahead of Minnesota (10-2) in the highly competitive NFC North.

Campbell went for it on fourth down five times, including with 1 yard to go at the Green Bay 21 with 43 seconds left, and his gambles backfired only once.

David Montgomery ran for 7 yards, barely getting a handoff from Goff after the quarterback got his feet tangled up and was falling toward the turf.

“I just got tripped up there a little bit,” Goff said. “It’s a bad feeling when you’re a quarterback.”

That ensured the Lions could try a field goal without giving the Packers the ball back, and Bates hit his third-game winning kick this season.

“I just felt like we needed to end it on offense,” Campbell said. “I did not want to give the ball back and I believed we could convert. I trust the O-line. I trust David.”

Goff threw two touchdown passes on fourth-and-goal, one to Tim Patrick, who had two TD catches. He also threw an interception in the third quarter to set up one of Josh Jacobs’ career-high matching three TD runs.

Goff found Jahymr Gibbs open in the end zone for a 2-yard pass on a fourth down with 11 seconds left in the first half to put Detroit ahead 17-7.

Goff later connected with Patrick on a go-ahead, 1-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter.

Green Bay took advantage of the only time Campbell’s aggressiveness didn’t pan out, denying Gibbs on a fourth-down run late in the third quarter from the Detroit 31.

Jacobs scored for a third time on a 3-yard run on the ensuing drive.

Brandon McManus made a 32-yard field goal with 3:38 left to pull the Packers into a 31-all tie in a game that had four lead changes earlier in the second half.

“That’s exactly the kind of game we expected,” Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur said. “It was tough and it went back and forth. There were just a couple plays that didn’t go our way.”

The Lions’ final drive began with Goff’s 19-yard pass to Jameson Williams. He also connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown for 16 yards on the decisive possession. Goff finished 32-of-41 passing for 283 yards, and six Lions players had at least five receptions.

Jordan Love was 12-of-20 for 206 yards with a touchdown pass to Tucker Kraft early in the third quarter.

Injuries

Packers: S Evan Williams (concussion), S Javon Bullard (ankle), DE Lukas Van Ness (thumb) were hurt during the game.

Lions: DL Alim McNeill left with a head injury after he was evaluated for a concussion and returned to play briefly.

Up next

Packers: At NFC West-leading Seattle in a Sunday night game on Dec. 15.

Lions: Host AFC East-leading Buffalo on Dec. 15.

