DETROIT — Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes, Jake Bates made a 35-yard field goal as time expired on a snap from Idaho graduate Hogan Hatten and the Detroit Lions clinched a playoff spot with a 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

“This will be one of those you’ll never forget,” Detroit coach Dan Campbell said.

The NFC-best Lions (12-1) broke a franchise record with their 11th straight win — including two over the Packers (9-4) — to stay ahead of Minnesota (10-2) in the highly competitive NFC North.

Campbell went for it on fourth down five times, including with 1 yard to go at the Green Bay 21 with 43 seconds left, and his gambles backfired only once.

David Montgomery ran for 7 yards, barely getting a handoff from Goff after the quarterback got his feet tangled up and was falling toward the turf.

“I just got tripped up there a little bit,” Goff said. “It’s a bad feeling when you’re a quarterback.”

That ensured the Lions could try a field goal without giving the Packers the ball back, and Bates hit his third-game winning kick this season.

“I just felt like we needed to end it on offense,” Campbell said. “I did not want to give the ball back and I believed we could convert. I trust the O-line. I trust David.”

Goff threw two touchdown passes on fourth-and-goal, one to Tim Patrick, who had two TD catches. He also threw an interception in the third quarter to set up one of Josh Jacobs’ career-high matching three TD runs.

Goff found Jahymr Gibbs open in the end zone for a 2-yard pass on a fourth down with 11 seconds left in the first half to put Detroit ahead 17-7.

Goff later connected with Patrick on a go-ahead, 1-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter.