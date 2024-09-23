He’s growing older and closer to nature

ABSAROKEE, Mont. — By the time he moved to Montana, Bob Kimball was 70 years old and reluctant to venture into the mountains to pursue his favorite pastime of fly fishing.

“I should have come up earlier or sooner,” he said.

It’s about the only regret Kimball expressed about his 90 years of life, 20 spent in this town built near the confluence of the Stillwater and Rosebud rivers. And despite his age, Kimball exudes lots of enthusiasm.

“I’m still kicking, big time,” he said, a wide grin spreading across his gray-bearded face.

Home shopping

Kimball lives on the town’s main drag. It’s a house that’s hard to miss. Hanging on the porch is a cooler that looks like an oversized white and red fishing bobber next to a large black fishing net. Under the porch’s roof hangs a mounted northern pike. Two signs also adorn the porch, a wooden one that simply says “FLY FISHING,” and the other that advertises the retiree’s Absarokee Fly Shop.

It’s a part-time business the retired physical therapist and Louisiana native began about 12 years ago. Stacked inside his living room, next to where his dog Girly Girl spreads out on a recliner, are boxes of fishing flies. In the summer, he sells them from tables set up on his porch. Every fly is $2.50.

“Hell, I’m 90 years old, I can’t figure change in my head anymore,” he joked.

The feel is keenly down-home, far from the glitz and ambience of a high-end retail shop. So much so that selling flies sometimes interrupts his home life, with customers ringing the doorbell as his wife Patricia is frying bacon on the stove or he’s sitting down to dinner. Since Kimball likes to chat with fellow anglers, supper may be cold by the time he gets back to the dinner table.

“A lot of the customers I see just stop by for information,” he said. “They don’t buy anything. They’re just killing time and won’t take their hands out of their pockets.”

Rod building

In his home office is a table where Kimball builds rods for sale, a hobby he took up in the 1970s while living in Colorado because he couldn’t afford to buy a quality, manufactured rod.

A beginner’s fly rod can be purchased for as little as $40, but ones built with graphite can cost around $1,200. A hand-built bamboo rod can sell for $4,500. Kimball sells all of the graphite rods he builds for $400.

“I try to make a quality rod, and I think I do,” he said.

Kimball has assembled about 50 rods for anglers, he estimated. Fitting the purchased rod blanks with guides, a handle and reel seat takes him about a month of work.