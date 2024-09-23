High-stakes horror

I haven’t kept up on horror movies as of late, to the point that a friend recently asked me, “Do you even like horror anymore?” Upon reflection, I realized it’s because we’re living in the age of the A24 Bummer Fest. Allow me to explain.

I sat stunned as the end credits of “Hereditary” (2018) began to roll. The film, a tale of a family’s unraveling after unimaginable tragedy, had done its job, and then some. The screen had been a window into the fictional lives of others for the film’s run time, but, just as the fate of the lone survivor was revealed, I realized I’d been looking into a mirror.

Such was the impact of my first and, to this day, only viewing of “Hereditary,” that I devoted an entire column to it back in 2020 (bit.ly/cultcornernightmares). Since then, A24, the studio behind that film, has become a powerhouse in the movie industry. Search up “cinephile starter pack” memes, and there’s sure to be a mention of A24. The brand is synonymous with arthouse films done at lower budgets by directors with a singular vision (auteurs). Though the studio also produced successful films in other genres, it is most synonymous with horror, not just because of “Hereditary,” but films like “The Witch” (2015), “Under the Skin” (2013) and “X” (2022).

A24’s commitment to a certain type of horror film, though, has given rise to an age in horror movies where there’s little to no sense of fun. Part of the studio’s horror brand takes a cue from “Hereditary” in that seemingly every one of their films has a social commentary element, and the subtext of every film is some kind of real-life trauma. To be fair, every good monster has its roots in something that truly exists, but horror is an offshoot of fantasy. A24 ties its horror films too closely to reality and usually drains the protagonists of anything but a traumatized, 1,000-yard stare. Hence, the A24 Bummer Fest. Other studios have jumped on the Bummer Fest formula in films like “Smile” (2022) and “Longlegs” (2024).

I’m not calling for a return to the dumbest depths of the ’80s slasher boom, where all filmmakers needed were some good-looking women, a tall guy in a mask and a gimmick for the killer, but these films, even some of the worst ones, are beloved for a reason. They’re comfort food and, despite the dark subject matter, they’re clearly not designed to be taken seriously. Horror could use a dose of escapism about now.