Local NewsDecember 11, 2024

Highway between Nezperce and Kamiah reopens after eight months

The announcement was made Tuesday by the Idaho Transportation Department.

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation
Contributed photo

KAMIAH — Idaho State Highway 64 between Nezperce and Kamiah reopened Tuesday morning — eight months after it was damaged by a major storm that caused washouts and structural breakdowns.

The announcement was made Tuesday by the Idaho Transportation Department.

The April 14 storm closed a 7-mile section of the highway between mile markers 24 and 30, where about 12 slides happened. Work to repair the road started in July.

The repairs included the installation of retaining walls, rebuilding the road base and paving, according to ITD.

“I would like to thank the public for their understanding and patience during the construction,” District Engineer Doral Hoff said in an ITD news release.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned at 9 a.m. Thursday for ITD officials, county commissioners, contractors and members of the media. It will take place at a pullout near milepost 27 overlooking Kamiah.

