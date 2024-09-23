History and fantasy

It’s a quiet month for community theater, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a couple of gems coming to area stages:

The Lewiston Civic Theatre will reprise its award-winning production of “Radium Girls” next weekend, after earning best overall performance at the Idaho Association of Community Theatre’s biannual state competition last month in Lewiston.

The troupe performs at 7 p.m. March 15 and 2 p.m. March 16 in the old Lewiston High School auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave. Admittance is by donation, to help pay for travel expenses to the American Association of Community Theatre Region IX competition later this month in Boise. The winner of the regional competition, which includes community theaters from Idaho, Washington and Oregon, will advance to a national competition in Des Moines, Iowa.

The hourlong show dramatizes the true story of the radium girls, young women working for the U.S. Radium Corp. in the 1920s who were sickened by ingesting the radioactive element used to create illuminated watch dials.

———

Theater fans caught up in the excitement of last year’s release of the first “Wicked” movie can get back to the story’s roots with Lewiston High School Drama Club’s production of “The Wizard of Oz.”

Performances are at 7 p.m. March 14-15 and 19-22 and at 2 p.m. March 15 and 22 at the school’s auditorium, 3201 Cecil Andrus Way.