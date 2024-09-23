Hold on to your hats: It’ll be chilly

Single-digit low temperatures were expected across the Inland Northwest early this morning — part of a trend that might last a few days.

The projected low readings included 6 degrees in Lewiston, 1 in Pullman and 2 in Grangeville, according to figures provided by the National Weather Service. With the wind chill figured in, it might feel even colder than what the thermometer says.

The deep-freeze is expected to be felt in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and western Montana. Some of the coldest conditions are forecast in Montana, with Missoula possibly hitting minus 11 this morning and Butte perhaps at minus 16.