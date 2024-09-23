Hollywood sees signs of optimism despite 2024 box office woes

LOS ANGELES — While 2024 box office revenue was still below 2023 totals — and crucially, below prepandemic figures in 2019 — the theatrical turnaround still has the film industry breathing a sigh of relief.

Animation and family films, as well as sequels, won big at the box office this year.

It wasn’t good, but it could’ve been a lot worse. Given the lingering effects of last year’s Hollywood labor strikes, the relative lack of big movies and a dismal first half of the year at the box office, the film industry is breathing a collective sigh of relief as 2024 comes to a close.

This year’s box office revenue could total $8.75 billion in the U.S. and Canada, according to estimates from data firm Comscore. That figure would put the box office about 3% lower than in 2023. More dispiriting for theaters, it’s down about 23% compared with 2019.

But the numbers also represent a remarkable turnaround considering revenue was down 27.5% just six months ago after a weak slate and a string of high-profile flops, before Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” hit theaters in June.

“It was not your typical year because there was no traditional road map to follow through the entire calendar,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. “The fact that we’re even here shows that audiences really love going to the movies, but they need a path to follow to get there.”

While 2024 presented unique challenges for the film business, moviegoing still faces a slew of hurdles that were accelerated by the pandemic.

Once-regular movie watchers aren’t seeing films in theaters at the same rate as before, waiting until their preferred movies show up as premium digital rentals or on streaming platforms. Films are also in theaters for shorter periods, meaning they’re often gone by the time casual moviegoers decide to check out a flick.

Last year’s strikes by Hollywood writers and actors also resulted in many movie releases being pushed out of 2024 because of production delays or a need for more marketing time. That meant there weren’t as many wide releases for moviegoers to get excited about.

As of Dec. 18, there were 95 domestic releases in 2,000 theaters this year, according to data from the National Association of Theater Owners trade group. That paled in comparison with 2023 (101 films). Next year is expected to be stronger, with 110 wide release movies on the schedule.

“As we were coming into the year, as a result of the strikes last year, I think there was clearly just some concern about what impact that would have,” said Sean Gamble, chief executive of Plano, Texas-based movie theater chain Cinemark. “The big thing that we’re just continuing to keep an eye on is what is the timing for volume, and where is volume going to fully fill out over the next couple of years.”

A lighter release schedule, combined with bombs early in the year, such as Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Furiosa: A Mad Max Story” and Universal Pictures’ “The Fall Guy,” had industry players feeling apocalyptic about the movies. But a strong string of hits throughout the summer and holidays has put some wind back in the sails.

“We’re ending the year in a better place than we were at the beginning of the year,” Tony Chambers, head of theatrical distribution at the Walt Disney Studios, said of the industry’s progress. “Part of it was how well these summer titles worked.”

Animation was a major win for the year, grossing more than $2 billion — a quarter of annual domestic box office revenue — and the biggest percentage ever for the genre. Summer films like Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment’s “Despicable Me 4” and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2,” the latter of which became the highest-grossing film of the year with nearly $1.7 billion in global sales, brought families to theaters in droves. Months later, Disney’s “Moana 2” helped anchor a massive Thanksgiving weekend box office haul.

Worldwide, animated films brought in more than $5 billion this year, according to Comscore. Analysts have credited family films — and more broadly, PG-rated titles, such as Universal’s “Wicked” — with boosting this year’s box office. The films not only resonated with their target audience of families, but also featured well-known and beloved characters, which can ease trepidation among families wrestling with whether a trip to the theaters is worth it.