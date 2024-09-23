WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Dyamin Vanek, of Colfax, has been named to the dean’s list (3.6 GPA or higher) for fall semester 2024 at the College of William & Mary here.
LA GRANDE, Ore. — Sienna Newhouse, of Clarkston, and Megan Poler, of Viola, have been named to the dean’s list (3.5 GPA or higher) for fall term 2024 at Eastern Oregon University here.
MEDFORD, Mass. — Aengus Kennedy, of Moscow, has been named to the dean’s list (3.4 GPA or higher) for fall semester 2024 at Tufts University here.
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — Mya Reed, of Pullman, has been named to the president’s list (3.9 GPA or higher) for fall semester 2024 at Siena College here.
NEZPERCE — Officials at Nezperce Junior and Senior High School have released their honor roll for fall semester 2024. Students named to the list include:
SENIORS: 4.0 GPA — Aubree Lux, Aidan McLeod; 3.7-3.99 GPA — Sophia Husted, Grant Ingram; 3.25-3.69 GPA — Amber Wemhoff. JUNIORS: 4.0 GPA — Emily Branson, Elizabeth Duuck; 3.7-3.99 GPA — Blayne Mosman, Kaden Schaff, Harrisyn Walker; 3.25-3.69 GPA — Jose Gomez, Kairys Grant, Isabel Horton, Noah Johnson, Emma Kaschmitter. SOPHOMORES: 4.0 GPA — Helen Wilcox; 3.7-3.99 GPA — Jace Cronce, Abigail Duuck; 3.25-3.69 GPA — Audrey Warren-Martinez. FRESHMEN: 4.0 GPA — Avery Lux, Aubrey Schaff; 3.7-3.99 GPA — Orin Campbell; 3.25-3.69 GPA — Jada Jensen, Paityn Ralstin, Raegan Walker. EIGHTH GRADE: 4.0 GPA — Audree Baldus, Ian Mahorney, Jackson Webster; 3.7-3.99 GPA — Emery Jensen, Macklin McLeod; 3.25-3.69 GPA — Cooper Cook, Dallysue Griffith, Elizabeth Lee, Jefferson Soderling. SEVENTH GRADE: 3.7-3.99 GPA — Kerdyn Brinkerhoff, Ailie Campbell; 3.25-3.69 GPA — Kooper Brinkerhoff, Kyria Kirkland. SIXTH GRADE: 4.0 GPA — Bristol Altman, Aubree Kiefer; 3.7-3.99 GPA — Alice Duuck, Hadley Heartburg, Macord Horton, Ryan Meacham, Midori Nuxoll, Tristan Nygaard, Miles Scott; 3.25-3.69 GPA — Gavin Jensen, Colby Mosman, Gerhett Ralstin.