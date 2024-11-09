Sections
The ScoopNovember 9, 2024

Honor Roll

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Officials at Tammany High School in Lewiston have released their honor roll for first quarter 2024. Students named to the list include:

SENIORS: 4.0 GPA — Loralie Edson; 3.6-3.99 GPA — Abigail McGhan; 3.0-3.59 GPA — Haylee Davis, Gracie Pearson, Grace Williams, Corbin Fenton, Alanna Avitia, Brigham Mundell, Sierra Brewer, Cole Glockner. JUNIORS: 4.0 GPA — Alora Alexander, Eliza Nick; 3.6-3.99 GPA — Kaylee Collins; 3.0-3.59 GPA — Johnny Carpenter, Angelita McNish, Roselynn Oviatt, Lexi Reed, Savanna VanNess, Rhyanne Wiggins, Lily Aske, Tristen Beeson, Kahleigh Clements, Jaydyn Denham, Gracie Duke. SOPHOMORES: 3.6-3.99 GPA — Liam Cox, Milo Zerbe; 3.0-3.59 GPA — Fayth Brookshire, Samantha Kline.

