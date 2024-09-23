Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
The ScoopJanuary 25, 2025

Honor Roll

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Officials at Montana State University here have announced their president’s (4.0 GPA) and dean’s (3.5-3.99 GPA) lists for fall semester 2024. Students from this region named to the lists include:

President’s list — GRANGEVILLE: Aliyah Poxleitner; CULDESAC: Maya Conklin; LEWISTON: Austin Kolb; MOSCOW: Eleanor Manson; PULLMAN: Allison Lenssen; TROY: Kaija Dybdahl.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Dean’s list — LACROSSE: Sydney Berquist; PALOUSE: Aemon Sena; PULLMAN: Bryan Fulfs, Lauren Greeny, Alexis Hendrickson, Maxwell Wolsborn.

———

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Amanda Pouchnik, of Viola, has been recognized for achieving highest honors (3.90-4.0 GPA) for fall semester 2024 at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point here.

Related
The ScoopJan. 25
Northwest Bestsellers
The ScoopJan. 25
40 Years Ago
The ScoopJan. 25
PHOTOS: Navigating a difficult course
The ScoopJan. 25
Senior Calendar
Related
I hope the red wigglers — natives and imports — do their thing
The ScoopJan. 25
I hope the red wigglers — natives and imports — do their thing
Top Ten
The ScoopJan. 25
Top Ten
Club Notes
The ScoopJan. 25
Club Notes
The ScoopJan. 25
60 Years Ago
The ScoopJan. 25
20 Years Ago
PHOTOS: Dollars to doughnuts, satisfy that sweet tooth
The ScoopJan. 18
PHOTOS: Dollars to doughnuts, satisfy that sweet tooth
Top Ten
The ScoopJan. 18
Top Ten
Is it too early for gardening?
The ScoopJan. 18
Is it too early for gardening?
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy