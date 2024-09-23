Honor Roll

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Officials at Montana State University here have announced their president’s (4.0 GPA) and dean’s (3.5-3.99 GPA) lists for fall semester 2024. Students from this region named to the lists include:

President’s list — GRANGEVILLE: Aliyah Poxleitner; CULDESAC: Maya Conklin; LEWISTON: Austin Kolb; MOSCOW: Eleanor Manson; PULLMAN: Allison Lenssen; TROY: Kaija Dybdahl.