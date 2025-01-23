Honoring an icon

Washington State University psychology student Eli Weber, left, and Trymaine Gaither, Special Assistant to the Provost for Inclusive Excellence, help fill in a Healing Wall Mural by assistant professor of Art Jiemei Lin Tuesday at the Compton Union Building in Pullman. This painting is part of the university’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Week, which culminates with a keynote celebration featuring speaker Rhonda V. Magee at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, January 23. More information on the week and registration for the keynote can be found on the university’s events page. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News