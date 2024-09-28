House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative

The Idaho House of Representatives may consider amending or repealing the Proposition 1 ballot initiative if voters pass it Nov. 5, two influential GOP legislators told the Idaho Capital Sun.

During the Nov. 5 general election, Idaho voters will vote on Proposition 1, a ballot initiative that would end closed party primary elections in Idaho and create ranked-choice voting in the general election. It would take a simple majority of votes on Election Day to be approved.

If voters approve Proposition 1, it would become law, and legislators would be able to amend it or repeal it just like any other law passed by the Idaho Legislature.

That has happened before. In 1994, Idaho voters approved a ballot initiative creating term limits for elected officials in Idaho, but the Idaho Legislature repealed the term limits law and even voted to override a 2002 gubernatorial veto in order to keep term limits repealed.

The Idaho Legislature is scheduled to convene for the 2025 legislative session Jan. 6, just nine weeks after voters vote on Proposition 1.

Supporters of the initiative argue that if legislators block or repeal the initiative after voters approve it they would be going against the will of the voters.

Idaho House Senate Republicans are already on record against the initiative and some are digging in. In 2023, the Idaho Legislature passed House Bill 179, which prohibits ranked-choice voting. If Proposition 1 passes, it would repeal House Bill 179. House Republicans also provided the official argument against the initiative in the Idaho Voters Pamphlet that state officials mailed to all registered voters in the state in September.

In interviews with the Sun last week, House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, and Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, described scenarios where the Republican-controlled Idaho House could consider amending or repealing the initiative even if voters approve it.

“If voters pass it and we have what’s happening now where people who signed the initiative say, ‘that’s not what they told me it did,’ if enough people have been misled, then I think that there would be an opportunity there to fix it,” Moyle said. “But I hope the voters do their research and kill this thing.”

In August, Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador filed suit attempting to block the ballot initiative from going up for a vote after Labrador alleged that the supporters of the ballot initiative committed fraud by misleading voters who signed the initiative. But in September, District Judge Patrick J. Miller dismissed Labrador’s motion for summary judgment, ruling that Labrador’s own evidence negated the argument that the initiative supporters made false statements to thousands of people who signed the initiative.

Prop 1 supporters say opponents aren’t addressing real problems

Hyrum Erickson, a Republican precinct committee officer from Rexburg who supports the Proposition 1 ballot initiative, said many of the opponents’ arguments don’t hold up. Erickson said the biggest problem with the current system is that more than 268,000 unaffiliated registered Idaho voters aren’t allowed to vote in closed party primary elections. Because of closed primaries and the lack of competitive general elections in many areas of deeply conservative Idaho, Erickson said a slim minority of primary election voters are able to decide who holds power in the state.

“The current system distorts election outcomes in a way that makes outcomes inconsistent with the preferences of voters,” Erickson said in a phone interview. “And Proposition 1 fixes that by ensuring every voter can vote in every state-funded election.”

Moyle told the Sun he opposes ranked-choice voting and doesn’t believe the initiative is about open primaries. Moyle uses the terms top four primary and jungle primary.“The proponents keep selling it as open primaries, but that’s not what it is,” Moyle said. “It’s top-four in the primary and then you end up with ranked-choice in the general where you sit around and have a computer tell you who the winner is.”

Erickson said some opponents are simply arguing over definitions. Erickson said Proposition 1 is a type of open primary ballot initiative because the primary election would be open to all voters and all candidates, regardless of party affiliation.

“It’s an attempt to argue about definitions rather than address problems with the current system and the benefits that would flow from Proposition 1,” Erickson said.