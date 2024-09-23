Sections
SportsOctober 23, 2024

How Cougars and Vandals fared in NFL Week 7

WSU's Jaden Hicks, a rookie safety with the Kansas City Chiefs, earned his first career NFL interception

Sports staff
Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)Jed Jacobsohn
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws under pressure from Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ Mike Stewart )
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws under pressure from Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ Mike Stewart )Mike Stewart

Former Washington State defensive back Jaden Hicks made his first NFL interception to help the Chiefs beat the 49ers, and Idaho’s Elliss brothers, Christian and Kaden, each made nine tackles in the Patriots and Falcons’ respective losing efforts during the NFL’s Week 7.

Here’s how all the former Cougars and Vandals fared:

WSU

S, Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs: The rookie snagged his first NFL interception off a pass by 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to set up a game-sealing drive in the Chiefs’ 28-18 win over the 49ers. Hicks tallied an interception and a tackle in the game Sunday.

CB, Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs: Watson recorded three tackles (two solo) in the Chiefs’ 28-18 win over the 49ers, but left the game with a fractured ankle that could keep him out for the remainder of the season. In his third year in the NFL, Watson is third on the Chiefs with 32 tackles and leads the two-time reigning Super Bowl Champions with six passes defensed.

QB, Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders: Minshew completed 15-of-34 passes for 154 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions in the Raiders’ 20-15 loss to the Rams. The former Cougar quarterback, who was benched for Aidan O’Connell two weeks ago, entered the game in the first quarter after O’Connell left with a fractured thumb.

LB, Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders: Luvu tallied four tackles (two solo), two tackles for loss and a sack in the Commanders’ 40-7 win over the Panthers.

Chau Smith-Wade, nickel, Carolina Panthers: Rookie Smith-Wade started at the nickel position for the Panthers and tallied eight tackles (five solo) in their 40-7 loss to the Commanders.

DT, Daniel Ekuale, New England Patriots: Ekuale made three tackles (two solo) in the Patriots’ 32-16 loss to the Jaguars in London.

LB, Brennan Jackson, Los Angeles Rams: The rookie was active for the first time and recorded his first career tackle in the Rams’ 20-15 win over the Raiders.

S, Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals: Thompson made five tackles (three solo) and recovered a fumble in the Cardinals’ 17-14 win over the Chargers on Monday Night Football.

LB, Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers: Henley recorded four tackles and one pass defensed in the Chargers’ 17-14 loss to the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

OL, Andre Dillard, Green Bay Packers: Dillard spent three special teams snaps on the field for the Packers in their 24-22 win over the Texans.

OL, Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks: Lucas is still on the Seahawks’ physically unable to perform list, but could return to practice soon, Seattle coach Mike Macdonald said on Monday.

OL, Jack Wilson, Indianapolis Colts: Wilson recently signed with the Colts’ practice squad. Former Cougar cornerback Cam Lampkin is on the Rams’ practice squad.

WR, River Cracraft, Miami Dolphins: Cracraft remains on the Dolphins’ injured list and did not play this week.

Idaho

LB, Christian Elliss, New England Patriots: Christian Elliss totaled nine tackles (four solo) in the Patriots’ 32-16 loss to the Jaguars.

LB, Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons: Kaden Elliss also notched nine tackles (three solo) and two quarterback hits in the Falcons’ 34-14 loss to the Seahawks.

LS, Hogan Hatten, Detroit Lions: Hatten accumulated 10 snaps at long snapper in the Lions’ 31-29 win over the Vikings.

PR/WR Jermaine Jackson, New Orleans Saints: The former Idaho wide receiver was elevated from the Saints’ practice squad. Jackson had one punt return for 13 yards in the Saints’ 33-10 loss to the Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

