How Cougs and Vandals fared in NFL Week 5

Former Washington State linebacker Frankie Luvu had a career game for the Washington Commanders with 2.5 sacks versus the Browns and former Idaho Vandal Kaden Elliss forced and recovered a fumble in the Falcons’ chaotic overtime win over the Bucs.
Here’s how all the former Cougars and Vandals fared in Week 5 of the NFL:
WSU
LB, Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders: Luvu recorded a career-high 2.5 sacks of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and racked up seven total tackles (four solo) with two tackles for loss and three QB hits in the Commanders’ 34-13 win over the Browns.
QB, Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders: Minshew completed 12-of-17 passes for 137 yards, one TD and two interceptions before being benched in the third quarter of the Raiders’ 34-18 loss to the Broncos.
DT, Daniel Ekuale, New England Patriots: Ekuale made nine tackles (four solo), tallied half a sack and had one QB hit in the Patriots’ 15-10 loss to the Dolphins.
S, Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals: Thompson made four tackles (three solo) and two passes defensed in the Cardinals’ 24-23 NFC West divisional win over the 49ers.
CB, Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs: Watson made five tackles and batted down one pass in the Chiefs’ 26-13 Monday Night Football win over the Saints.
S, Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs: Hicks made three tackles in the Chiefs’ 26-13 Monday Night Football win over the Saints.
OL, Andre Dillard, Green Bay Packers: Dillard played four special teams snaps in the Packers’ 24-19 win over the Rams.
Idaho
LB, Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons: Kaden Elliss forced and recovered a fumble and made seven tackles (four solo) in the Falcons’ 36-20 overtime win over the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.
LB, Christian Elliss, New England Patriots: Christian Elliss made five tackles (three solo) in the Patriots’ 15-10 loss to the Dolphins.