SportsOctober 9, 2024

How Cougs and Vandals fared in NFL Week 5

A look at how the former Idaho Vandals and Washington State Cougars performed in Week 5 of the NFL.

Sports staff
Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) fires up the crowd during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Landover, Md., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) fires up the crowd during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Landover, Md., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)Nick Wass

Former Washington State linebacker Frankie Luvu had a career game for the Washington Commanders with 2.5 sacks versus the Browns and former Idaho Vandal Kaden Elliss forced and recovered a fumble in the Falcons’ chaotic overtime win over the Bucs.

Here’s how all the former Cougars and Vandals fared in Week 5 of the NFL:

WSU

LB, Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders: Luvu recorded a career-high 2.5 sacks of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and racked up seven total tackles (four solo) with two tackles for loss and three QB hits in the Commanders’ 34-13 win over the Browns.

QB, Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders: Minshew completed 12-of-17 passes for 137 yards, one TD and two interceptions before being benched in the third quarter of the Raiders’ 34-18 loss to the Broncos.

DT, Daniel Ekuale, New England Patriots: Ekuale made nine tackles (four solo), tallied half a sack and had one QB hit in the Patriots’ 15-10 loss to the Dolphins.

S, Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals: Thompson made four tackles (three solo) and two passes defensed in the Cardinals’ 24-23 NFC West divisional win over the 49ers.

CB, Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs: Watson made five tackles and batted down one pass in the Chiefs’ 26-13 Monday Night Football win over the Saints.

S, Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs: Hicks made three tackles in the Chiefs’ 26-13 Monday Night Football win over the Saints.

OL, Andre Dillard, Green Bay Packers: Dillard played four special teams snaps in the Packers’ 24-19 win over the Rams.

Idaho

LB, Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons: Kaden Elliss forced and recovered a fumble and made seven tackles (four solo) in the Falcons’ 36-20 overtime win over the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

LB, Christian Elliss, New England Patriots: Christian Elliss made five tackles (three solo) in the Patriots’ 15-10 loss to the Dolphins.

