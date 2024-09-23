How Cougs and Vandals fared in NFL Week 5

Former Washington State linebacker Frankie Luvu had a career game with 2.5 sacks versus the Browns and former Idaho Vandal Kaden Elliss forced and recovered a fumble in the Falcons’ chaotic overtime win over the Bucs.

Here’s how all the former Cougars and Vandals fared in Week 5 of the NFL:

WSU

LB, Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders: Luvu recorded a career-high 2.5 sacks of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and racked up seven total tackles (four solo) with two tackles for loss and three QB hits in the Commanders’ 34-13 win over the Browns.

QB, Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders: Minshew completed 12-of-17 passes for 137 yards, one TD and two interceptions before being benched in the third quarter of the Raiders’ 34-18 loss to the Broncos.

DT, Daniel Ekuale, New England Patriots: Ekuale made nine tackles (four solo), tallied half a sack and had one QB hit in the Patriots’ 15-10 loss to the Dolphins.