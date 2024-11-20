How Cougs, Vandals and a Bear fared in NFL Week 11

Brothers Jonah Elliss and Kaden Elliss shared a special moment, swapping jerseys after their Week 11 NFL game between Jonah’s Denver Broncos and Kaden’s Atlanta Falcons.
Kaden Elliss of Idaho led the Falcons in tackles for the fifth straight week, but Jonah Elliss (Moscow High School/Utah) and his Broncos earned the 38-6 victory.
Elsewhere, former Washington State Cougars Frankie Luvu (Commanders) and Daiyan Henley (Chargers) piled up the stats for their squads.
Here’s how all the former Vandals, Cougars and Moscow Bears fared in NFL Week 11:
Moscow High School
LB, Jonah Elliss, Denver Broncos: Playing against his older brother, Jonah recorded a sack, tackle for loss, one quarterback hit and one congratulatory slap on the helmet to Kaden after a big play in a 38-6 victory over the Falcons.
Idaho
LB, Christian Elliss, New England Patriots: He tallied five tackles (three solo) and one quarterback hit in a 28-22 loss to the Rams.
LB, Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons: Playing against his rookie younger brother, Kaden compiled a team-high 10 tackles (eight solo), one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit in a 38-6 loss to the Broncos.
LS, Hogan Hatten, Detroit Lions: Hatten snapped for one field goal and seven extra points — all made — in a 52-6 victory over the Jaguars.
PR/KR/WR Jermaine Jackson, New Orleans Saints: After handling punt and kickoff return duties in four games this season, the rookie was signed back to the practice squad where he spent his time before his call-up to the active roster. On the season, he has returned seven punts for 68 yards and eight kickoffs for 187 yards.
WSU
S, Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs: The rookie safety recorded one solo tackle in a 30-21 loss to the Bills.
CB, Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs: Watson suffered a fractured ankle in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers. The cornerback is currently on injured reserve, but is expected to return before the end of the season.
QB, Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders: The veteran gunslinger went 30-of-43 passing for 282 yards, two touchdowns and one late interception in a 34-19 loss to the Dolphins.
N, Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers: The Panthers were on a bye. Smith-Wade has 22 tackles on the season.
DT, Daniel Ekuale, New England Patriots: He had five tackles (one solo) in a 28-22 loss to the Rams.
LB, Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders: Luvu filled up the stat sheet with 10 tackles (six solo), two sacks, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits in a 26-18 loss to the Eagles.
LB, Brennan Jackson, Los Angeles Rams: The rookie had one solo tackle in a 28-22 victory over the Patriots.
S, Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals were on a bye, which gave Thompson more time to recover from an ankle injury after he did not play in a Week 10 victory over the Jets.
LB, Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers: Henley led his team in tackles with 11 (five solo), while adding one pass defensed and two quarterback hits in a down-to-the-wire 34-27 victory over the Bengals on Sunday Night Football.
OL, Andre Dillard, Green Bay Packers: He did not play an offensive snap in a 20-19 win over the Bears.
OL, Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks: Playing in his first action of the season, Lucas played 42 snaps (70%) at tackle in a 20-17 win against the 49ers. He rated as the Seahawks’ second-best offensive lineman in the game according to Pro Football Focus.
WR, River Cracraft, Miami Dolphins: The veteran wideout played six snaps but did not record a catch in a 34-19 win over the Raiders.