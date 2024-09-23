How Cougs, Vandals fared in NFL Week 10

Former Idaho linebacker Kaden Elliss led the Atlanta Falcons in tackles for the fourth straight week and former Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley led the Los Angeles Chargers in tackles for the third consecutive contest over the weekend.

Here’s how all the former Vandals and Cougars fared in NFL Week 10:

WSU

S, Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs: The rookie safety recorded two solo tackles in a 16-14 win over the Broncos.

CB, Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs: Watson suffered a fractured ankle in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers. The cornerback is currently on injured reserve, but is expected to return before the end of the season.

QB, Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders were on a bye this week. For the season, Minshew is 148-of-221 passing for 1,501 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight games. He was the starter to begin the season but has also been benched multiple times in his first year with the Raiders.

N, Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers: Smith-Wade did not play in a 20-17 victory against the Giants.

DT, Daniel Ekuale, New England Patriots: The defensive tackle had one solo tackle in a 19-3 win against the Bears.

LB, Brennan Jackson, Los Angeles Rams: The rookie played three snaps but did not record a defensive statistic in a 23-15 loss to the Dolphins.