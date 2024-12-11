How former Cougs, Vandals fared in NFL Week 14

Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten snapped for kicker Jake Bates’ third game-winning kick of the season while linebackers Kaden Elliss of the Atlanta Falcons and Daiyan Henley of the Los Angeles Chargers led their respective teams in tackles this week.
Here’s how all the former Idaho Vandals and Washington State Cougars fared in NFL Week 14.
Idaho
LB, Christian Elliss, New England Patriots: The Patriots were on a bye this week. On the season Christian Elliss has 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and three passes defensed.
LB, Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons: The eldest Ellis brother led his team with 10 tackles (seven solo) while adding one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits in a 42-21 loss to the Vikings.
LS, Hogan Hatten, Detroit Lions: Hatten snapped for the Lions’ third game-winning field goal of the season by Jake Bates in a 34-31 victory over the Packers. In total, Hatten snapped for four extra points and two field goals — all made — and two punts in the victory.
PR/KR/WR Jermaine Jackson, New Orleans Saints: On the practice squad, he did not play in a 14-11 win against the Giants.
WSU
S, Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs: The rookie safety had two tackles (one solo) in a 19-17 victory against the Chargers.
CB, Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs: On the injured reserve with an ankle injury, he did not play in a 19-17 win over the Chargers.
QB, Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders: The veteran gunslinger is on the injured reserve with a broken collarbone suffered in Week 12 and did not play in a 28-13 loss to the Buccaneers.
N, Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers: The rookie tallied four tackles (three solo) in a 22-16 loss to the Eagles.
DT, Daniel Ekuale, New England Patriots: The Patriots were on a bye this week. On the season, he has 40 tackles (20 solo) and one sack.
LB, Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders: The Commanders were on a bye this week. On the season, he has 82 tackles (44 solo), eight sacks, one forced fumble and five passes defensed.
LB, Brennan Jackson, Los Angeles Rams: The rookie did not play in a 44-42 win against the Bills.
S, Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals: The sixth-year veteran made six tackles (two solo) in a 30-18 loss to the Seahawks.
LB, Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers: Henley was back in the team lead with eight tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed in a 19-17 loss to the Chiefs.
OL, Andre Dillard, Green Bay Packers: He played five special teams snaps in a 34-31 loss to the Lions.
OL, Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks: The tackle played 70 total snaps including 64 (100%) on offense in a 30-18 win over the Cardinals. QB Geno Smith was not sacked in the game and the Seahawks generated more than 400 yards of total offense.
WR, River Cracraft, Miami Dolphins: The veteran wideout did not play in a 32-26 overtime victory over the Jets.
WR, Easop Winston Jr., New York Jets: On the practice squad, he did not play in a 32-26 overtime loss to the Dolphins.
Moscow High School
LB, Jonah Elliss, Denver Broncos: The Broncos were on a bye this week. On the season, Jonah Elliss has 29 tackles (18 solo), five sacks and two passes defensed.