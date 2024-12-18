How former Vandals, Cougs fared in NFL Week 15

Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks snagged an interception and bobbled it before breaking two tackles and returning it 52 yards in a 21-7 win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
The safety and former Washington State star is on the rise for the defending Super Bowl champions.
Here’s how all the former Cougars, Idaho Vandals and one Moscow Bear fared in NFL Week 15:
Idaho
LB, Christian Elliss, New England Patriots: The former undrafted free agent recorded five tackles (four solo) in a 30-17 loss to the Cardinals.
LB, Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons: The eldest Elliss brother expanded his lead as the team’s leading tackler with 11 tackles (six solo), one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits in a 15-9 victory over the Raiders on Monday Night Football.
LS, Hogan Hatten, Detroit Lions: Hatten snapped for six made extra points, one missed field goal and three punts in a 48-42 loss to the Bills.
PR/KR/WR Jermaine Jackson, New Orleans Saints: On the practice squad, he did not play in a 20-19 loss to the Commanders.
WSU
S, Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs: The rookie safety had three solo tackles, an interception and a tackle for loss in a 21-7 victory over the Browns.
CB, Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs: On the injured reserve with an ankle injury, he did not play in a 21-7 win against the Browns.
QB, Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders: The veteran QB is on the injured reserve with a broken collarbone suffered in Week 12 and did not play in a 15-9 loss to the Falcons.
N, Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers: The rookie played 37 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps but did not record a statistic in a 30-14 loss to the Cowboys.
DT, Daniel Ekuale, New England Patriots: He tallied three tackles (one solo) in a 30-17 loss to the Cardinals.
LB, Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders: Luvu had two quarterback hits and a pass defensed in a 20-19 win over the Saints.
LB, Brennan Jackson, Los Angeles Rams: The rookie did not play in a 12-6 victory over the 49ers.
S, Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals: The sixth-year veteran made six tackles (four solo) and one tackle for loss in a 30-17 win against the Patriots.
LB, Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers: He tied for the team lead in tackles with nine (three solo) and had one pass defensed in a 40-17 loss to the Buccaneers.
OL, Andre Dillard, Green Bay Packers: Dillard played six special teams snaps (21%) in a 30-13 win over the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.
OL, Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks: Lucas started at right tackle in a 30-13 loss to the Packers. Seattle quarterbacks Geno Smith and Sam Howell were sacked a combined seven times in the loss, but Lucas graded as the Seahawks’ second-best lineman and fourth-best player in the game by Pro Football Focus.
WR, River Cracraft, Miami Dolphins: The veteran wideout snagged one reception for six yards in a 20-12 loss to the Texans.
Moscow High School
LB, Jonah Elliss, Denver Broncos: The rookie had three solo tackles including one for loss in a 31-13 victory against the Colts.