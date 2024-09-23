How locals fared in NFL Week 13

Rookie linebacker Jonah Elliss of the Denver Broncos picked up a sack for the third straight game, linebacker Christian Elliss of the New England Patriots snagged his first-career interception and linebacker Kaden Elliss of the Atlanta Falcons led his team in tackles while filling up the stat sheet.

Not a bad outing for the Elliss brothers of the University of Idaho (Christian and Kaden) and Moscow High School (Jonah).

Here’s how all the locals fared in NFL Week 13:

Moscow High School

LB, Jonah Elliss, Denver Broncos: The rookie recorded four tackles (three solo), one sack and one quarterback hit in a 41-32 victory over the Browns on Monday Night Football.

Idaho

LB, Christian Elliss, New England Patriots: He snagged his first-career interception on a tip drill, tallied four tackles (three solo) and had one pass defensed in a 24-24 loss to the Colts.

LB, Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons: The eldest Ellis brother led his team with five tackles (three solo) and recorded one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass defensed and one quarterback hit in a 17-13 loss to the Chargers.

LS, Hogan Hatten, Detroit Lions: Hatten snapped for four field goals (three made), two extra points and two punts in a 23-20 victory over the Bears.

PR/KR/WR Jermaine Jackson, New Orleans Saints: On the practice squad, he did not play in a 21-14 loss to the Rams. On the season, he has returned seven punts for 68 yards and eight kickoffs for 187 yards.

WSU