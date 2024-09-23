Sections
SportsDecember 4, 2024

How locals fared in NFL Week 13

The Elliss brothers continue to shine

Sports staff
New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) carries the ball after an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) carries the ball after an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)Greg M. Cooper
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)David Zalubowski

Rookie linebacker Jonah Elliss of the Denver Broncos picked up a sack for the third straight game, linebacker Christian Elliss of the New England Patriots snagged his first-career interception and linebacker Kaden Elliss of the Atlanta Falcons led his team in tackles while filling up the stat sheet.

Not a bad outing for the Elliss brothers of the University of Idaho (Christian and Kaden) and Moscow High School (Jonah).

Here’s how all the locals fared in NFL Week 13:

Moscow High School

LB, Jonah Elliss, Denver Broncos: The rookie recorded four tackles (three solo), one sack and one quarterback hit in a 41-32 victory over the Browns on Monday Night Football.

Idaho

LB, Christian Elliss, New England Patriots: He snagged his first-career interception on a tip drill, tallied four tackles (three solo) and had one pass defensed in a 24-24 loss to the Colts.

LB, Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons: The eldest Ellis brother led his team with five tackles (three solo) and recorded one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass defensed and one quarterback hit in a 17-13 loss to the Chargers.

LS, Hogan Hatten, Detroit Lions: Hatten snapped for four field goals (three made), two extra points and two punts in a 23-20 victory over the Bears.

PR/KR/WR Jermaine Jackson, New Orleans Saints: On the practice squad, he did not play in a 21-14 loss to the Rams. On the season, he has returned seven punts for 68 yards and eight kickoffs for 187 yards.

WSU

S, Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs: The rookie safety had one solo tackle in a 19-17 win against the Raiders.

CB, Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs: He missed his sixth straight week with a fractured ankle suffered in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers.

QB, Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders: The veteran gunslinger is on the injured reserve with a broken collarbone suffered in Week 12 and did not play in a 19-17 loss to the Chiefs.

N, Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers: The rookie tallied eight tackles (six solo), one interception, one pass defensed and was the second-highest rated Panther, per Pro Football Focus, in a 26-23 loss to the Buccaneers.

DT, Daniel Ekuale, New England Patriots: He had three tackles (two solo) and one tackle for loss in a 25-24 loss to the Colts.

LB, Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders: Luvu racked up three solo tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and two quarterback hits in a 42-19 rout of the Titans.

LB, Brennan Jackson, Los Angeles Rams: The rookie did not play in a 21-14 victory over the Saints.

S, Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals: After missing three games with an ankle injury, the sixth-year veteran made four tackles (three solo) in a 23-22 loss to the Vikings.

LB, Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers: Henley had his team-leading tackle streak snapped but still had 10 tackles (three solo) and one tackle for loss in a 17-13 win over the Falcons.

OL, Andre Dillard, Green Bay Packers: He played six special team snaps in a 30-17 win against the Dolphins.

OL, Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks: Lucas played 64 snaps (100%) at right tackle on offense in a 26-21 victory against the Jets. Seattle won the game but rushed for only 84 yards and QB Geno Smith was sacked three times.

WR, River Cracraft, Miami Dolphins: The veteran wideout played nine snaps but did not record a statistic in a 30-17 loss to the Packers.

