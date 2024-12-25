Sections
SportsDecember 25, 2024

How the Vandals, Cougs fared in NFL Week 16

Three former area players led their NFL teams in tackles this week as Idaho’s Kaden Elliss and Wazzu’s Luvu continue to shine

Sports staff
Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) rushes the passer during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Landover, MD. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) rushes the passer during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Landover, MD. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)Peter Joneleit
Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (72) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024 in Seattle. The Vikings defeated the Seahawks 27-24. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (72) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024 in Seattle. The Vikings defeated the Seahawks 27-24. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)Ben VanHouten
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Matthew Judon (15) celebrates a sack with linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Atlanta. The Falcons defeated the Giants 34-7. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Matthew Judon (15) celebrates a sack with linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Atlanta. The Falcons defeated the Giants 34-7. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)Danny Karnik

Three former area players led their NFL teams in tackles and two former Washington State Cougars snagged interceptions in a big day for local defensive players during Week 16.

The most impactful day may have gone to former WSU star Frankie Luvu, whose big hit knocked Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts out of the game. Luvu also had two tackles for loss and an interception in helping the Washington Commanders hand Philadelphia its first defeat since Week 4.

Here’s how all the former Idaho Vandals, Cougars and one Moscow Bear fared in Week 16:

Idaho

LB, Christian Elliss, New England Patriots: The former undrafted free agent recorded seven tackles (four solo) and one pass defensed in a 24-21 loss to the Bills.

LB, Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons: The eldest Elliss brother continued to expand his lead as the team’s leading tackler with seven tackles (two solo), one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits in a 34-7 victory over the Giants.

LS, Hogan Hatten, Detroit Lions: Hatten snapped for three field goals (2-of-3), four extra points (4-of-4) and one punt in a 34-17 win against the Bears.

PR/KR/WR Jermaine Jackson, New Orleans Saints: On the practice squad, he did not play in a 34-0 loss to the Saints.

WSU

S, Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs: The rookie safety snagged an interception for the second straight week, had two tackles and one pass defensed in a 27-19 win over the Texans.

CB, Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs: On the injured reserve with an ankle injury, he did not play in a 27-19 victory against the Texans.

QB, Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders: The veteran QB is on the injured reserve with a broken collarbone suffered in Week 12 and did not play in a 19-14 win over the Jaguars.

N, Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers: The rookie tallied five tackles (three solo) and one tackle for loss in a 36-30 win against the Cardinals.

DT, Daniel Ekuale, New England Patriots: He had one solo tackle in a 24-21 loss to the Bills.

LB, Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders: Luvu dominated with an interception, seven tackles (three solo), two tackles for loss and one pass defensed in a 36-33 upset win against the Eagles.

LB, Brennan Jackson, Los Angeles Rams: The rookie did not record a defensive snap for the fifth straight contest in a 19-9 win over the Jets.

S, Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals: The sixth-year veteran led his team with 10 tackles (seven solo) and one pass defensed in a 36-30 loss to the Cardinals.

LB, Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers: He again led his team in tackles with 10 (seven solo) and one tackle for loss in a 34-27 win over the Broncos.

OL, Andre Dillard, Green Bay Packers: Dillard played nine offensive snaps (13%) and six special teams snaps (29%) in a 34-0 thumping of the Saints.

OL, Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks: Lucas started at right tackle in a 27-24 loss to the Vikings. The Seahawks generated 314 passing yards but only 59 rushing yards in the loss.

WR, River Cracraft, Miami Dolphins: The veteran wideout grabbed one reception for six yards on three targets in a 29-17 win against the 49ers.

CB, Cam Lampkin, Los Angeles Rams: On the practice squad, he did not play in a 19-9 win over the Jets.

WR, Easop Winston, New York Jets: On the practice squad, he did not play in a 19-9 loss to the Rams.

Moscow High School

LB, Jonah Elliss, Denver Broncos: The rookie had three tackles (two solo) and one tackle for loss in a 34-27 loss to the Chargers.

