How the Vandals, Cougs fared in NFL Week 16

Three former area players led their NFL teams in tackles and two former Washington State Cougars snagged interceptions in a big day for local defensive players during Week 16.

The most impactful day may have gone to former WSU star Frankie Luvu, whose big hit knocked Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts out of the game. Luvu also had two tackles for loss and an interception in helping the Washington Commanders hand Philadelphia its first defeat since Week 4.

Here’s how all the former Idaho Vandals, Cougars and one Moscow Bear fared in Week 16:

Idaho

LB, Christian Elliss, New England Patriots: The former undrafted free agent recorded seven tackles (four solo) and one pass defensed in a 24-21 loss to the Bills.

LB, Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons: The eldest Elliss brother continued to expand his lead as the team’s leading tackler with seven tackles (two solo), one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits in a 34-7 victory over the Giants.

LS, Hogan Hatten, Detroit Lions: Hatten snapped for three field goals (2-of-3), four extra points (4-of-4) and one punt in a 34-17 win against the Bears.

PR/KR/WR Jermaine Jackson, New Orleans Saints: On the practice squad, he did not play in a 34-0 loss to the Saints.

WSU

S, Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs: The rookie safety snagged an interception for the second straight week, had two tackles and one pass defensed in a 27-19 win over the Texans.

CB, Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs: On the injured reserve with an ankle injury, he did not play in a 27-19 victory against the Texans.

QB, Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders: The veteran QB is on the injured reserve with a broken collarbone suffered in Week 12 and did not play in a 19-14 win over the Jaguars.