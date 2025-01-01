How they fared in the NFL Week 17

Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks did a double “thumbs down” taunt to the Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens after getting the better of him on a defensive play in an NFL victory that clinched the defending Super Bowl champions the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Hicks, a rookie and former Washington State star, had four tackles and a passed defensed in the win on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, former Idaho linebacker Kaden Elliss racked up nine tackles and an interception in a Sunday loss to the Washington Commanders in what might be the best pro season of his career so far for the Atlanta Falcons.

Here’s how all the former area players fared in NFL Week 17:

Idaho

LB, Christian Elliss, New England Patriots: The former undrafted free agent recorded five tackles (two solo) in a 40-7 loss to the Chargers.

LB, Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons: The eldest Elliss brother kept up his stellar season with nine tackles (seven solo) and an interception in a 30-24 overtime loss to the Commanders on Sunday Night Football.

LS, Hogan Hatten, Detroit Lions: Hatten snapped for two field goals (2-for-2) and four extra points (2-for-4) in a 40-34 victory over the 49ers on Monday Night Football. Lions kicker Jake Bates missed two extra-point kicks, one of which was blocked when Hatten was leveled up the middle, but the two field goals proved to be the difference in the game.

WSU

S, Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs: The rookie safety tallied four tackles (two solo) and one pass defensed in a 29-10 win against the Steelers on Christmas as Kansas City locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

CB, Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs: On the injured reserve with an ankle injury, he he did not play in a 29-10 victory against the Steelers.

QB, Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders: The veteran QB is on the injured reserve with a broken collarbone suffered in Week 12 and did not play in a 25-10 victory over the sliding Saints.