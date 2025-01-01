How they fared in the NFL Week 17

Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks did a double “thumbs down” taunt to the Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens after getting the better of him on a defensive play in an NFL victory that clinched the defending Super Bowl champions the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Hicks, a rookie and former Washington State star, had four tackles and a passed defensed in the win on Christmas Day.
Meanwhile, former Idaho linebacker Kaden Elliss racked up nine tackles and an interception in a Sunday loss to the Washington Commanders in what might be the best pro season of his career so far for the Atlanta Falcons.
Here’s how all the former area players fared in NFL Week 17:
Idaho
LB, Christian Elliss, New England Patriots: The former undrafted free agent recorded five tackles (two solo) in a 40-7 loss to the Chargers.
LB, Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons: The eldest Elliss brother kept up his stellar season with nine tackles (seven solo) and an interception in a 30-24 overtime loss to the Commanders on Sunday Night Football.
LS, Hogan Hatten, Detroit Lions: Hatten snapped for two field goals (2-for-2) and four extra points (2-for-4) in a 40-34 victory over the 49ers on Monday Night Football. Lions kicker Jake Bates missed two extra-point kicks, one of which was blocked when Hatten was leveled up the middle, but the two field goals proved to be the difference in the game.
WSU
S, Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs: The rookie safety tallied four tackles (two solo) and one pass defensed in a 29-10 win against the Steelers on Christmas as Kansas City locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
CB, Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs: On the injured reserve with an ankle injury, he he did not play in a 29-10 victory against the Steelers.
QB, Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders: The veteran QB is on the injured reserve with a broken collarbone suffered in Week 12 and did not play in a 25-10 victory over the sliding Saints.
N, Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers: Smith-Wade had been having a fantastic rookie season before missing Week 17 and being placed on the injured reserve with a chest injury. He did not play in a 48-14 loss to the Buccaneers. Smith-Wade finishes his rookie campaign with 39 tackles (24 solo), one forced fumble and one interception in 14 games.
DT, Daniel Ekuale, New England Patriots: He had five tackles (two solo) in a 40-7 loss to the Chargers.
LB, Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders: One week after one of his biggest games of the season, Luvu had just one tackle in a 30-24 victory over the Falcons on Sunday Night Football.
LB, Brennan Jackson, Los Angeles Rams: Playing for the first time in six weeks, the rookie recorded one tackle in two total snaps in a 13-9 win against the Cardinals.
S, Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals: The sixth-year veteran racked up six tackles (four solo) in a 13-9 loss to the Rams.
LB, Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers: The team’s leading tackler by a large margin did not record a tackle in a 40-7 win over the Patriots.
OL, Andre Dillard, Green Bay Packers: Dillard was inactive due to an injury and did not play in a 27-25 loss to the Vikings.
OL, Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks: Lucas started at right tackle and was the second-highest graded player on his team, per Pro Football Focus, in a 6-3 win against the Bears.
WR, River Cracraft, Miami Dolphins: The veteran wideout grabbed one reception for 16 yards on his lone target in a 20-3 victory over the Browns.
CB, Cam Lampkin, Los Angeles Rams: On the practice squad, he did not play in a 13-9 win over the Cardinals.
WR, Easop Winston, New York Jets: On the practice squad, he did not play in a 40-14 loss to the Bills.
Moscow High School
LB, Jonah Elliss, Denver Broncos: The rookie collected one solo tackle in a 30-24 overtime loss to the Broncos.