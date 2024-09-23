Sections
PhotosOctober 29, 2024

How’s it hangin’?

A horse rests its head on the fence of its enclosure

Anonymous Author
A horse rests its head on the fence of its enclosure Monday in Moscow.
A horse rests its head on the fence of its enclosure Monday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

