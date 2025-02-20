Genesee girls basketball coach Greg Hardie has been running the same system on the court for 30 years.

So he is not surprised that his Bulldogs find themselves as the No. 1 seed in the Idaho 1A State tournament, which begins today at Nampa High School.

The Genesee Bulldogs, Prairie Pirates, Grangeville Bulldogs and Salmon River Savages each won their respective district tourneys while the Lapwai Wildcats and Nezperce Nighthawks won at-large bids to round out the Tribune and Daily News area’s teams set to begin their state tournament journeys today.

Genesee’s success

Led by seniors Monica Seubert and Kendra Meyer and junior Chloe Grieser, the Bulldogs’ first year in a new classification has been close to perfect.

Genesee is 20-1 overall and was 10-0 in the 1A Whitepine League. Despite the league shift, Genesee played old rivals now classified as 2A such as Lapwai and Kamiah in nonleague meetings.

Hardie said Genesee’s 65-43 win on Jan. 17 over Kamiah was the point in the season where he saw his team click.

Not that they were not clicking before. The Bulldogs’ lone loss was 63-52 to Lapwai.

Hardie admitted that it was nice to not have to deal with the Whitepine League juggernauts of Prairie (Cottonwood) and Lapwai to reach State.

Both schools are back in the dance, with the Pirates having won the district title for the first time in 12 years.

Hardie also noted that the Tribune did not mention Genesee as a possible league title contender in a preseason preview of the girls basketball season.

“We flew under the radar a good bit of the year until this last couple of weeks, maybe,” Hardie said. “They just go out and play hard every night, that’s what I’m most proud of. Can’t ask for any more than that — your best effort every night.”

Genesee will face 1A WPL foe Nezperce in the first round at 4 p.m. Pacific today at Nampa High School.

Hardie said it is hard to beat a team four times, but that is what Genesee will try to do, having swept the Nighthawks in the regular season and in the district title game.

“Never quite know what to expect when you’re in a tournament situation. All kinds of things can happen,” Hardie said. “So we’re just going to go down and play hard, do our best.”

Storybook year for Prairie

The Pirates of Class 2A were 20-2 overall and 13-1 in their league. Prairie’s lone league loss was a 50-46 defeat at Lapwai.

However, Prairie beat Lapwai at home and in the district championship. It was the first time that Prairie beat Lapwai in the district title in 13 years.

The Pirates are built from the inside out with dominant post players Sage Elven and Kylie Schumacher providing the treasure to the Pirates’ offense.

“They understand the game and they’re super competitors,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “They hate to lose and they want to get better each night. I think they challenge each other a lot in practice.”

Senior guard Lexi Schumacher, Kylie Schumacher’s cousin, is the Pirates’ top scorer.

“We just have really good leadership with our seniors,” Mader said. “Kids are really focused, they’re all heart, they’re all in it to win it.”

Mader recorded her 300th career victory this season. It’s a feat she opted not to talk about directly, focusing instead on the kids in her program and the opportunity to coach them.

“The best part is living in my hometown,” Mader said. “I was a state champion, I was a player of the year. I hope they grab my knowledge more than my years.”

Mader and the Pirates are well-versed in postseason play, qualifying for State year in and year out. Prairie finished third at State last year and only got better in the new state classification format.

The second-seeded Pirates will play seventh-seeded Liberty Charter at 1 p.m. Pacific today at Columbia High School.

“We’ve been in that second-place game a ton of times,” Mader said. “I would say for us and for me, I want to go bring that banner home.”

Grangeville standard