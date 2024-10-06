I always answer the landline when I hear the special family ring

I’ve spent some of my happiest hours reading to our four grandchildren when they were little.

Not long ago, the two younger ones were curled up with me on the couch, when we all heard our landline phone ring in the kitchen. I ignored the ringing and turned the storybook’s page. We’d reached the scary part of the plot, where the baby bunny has wandered too far from her big brother in the meadow, and a cunning fox is hunting her.

On the third unanswered ring, though, my granddaughter looked worried. “Grandma, can’t you hear the phone? It’s ringing.”

“I can hear it, sweetheart,” I said, “but that’s not the family ringtone, so I don’t have to answer it right now. After we finish our book, I’ll check caller ID and see if anyone has left a message for Grandpa or me. First, though, let’s find out if the bunny’s family can find her before the mean fox catches her.”

My small booklovers snuggled closer and held their breath while the entire rabbit family and their neighbors spread out through the tall meadow grass, chased off the fox and rescued the baby bunny. Cookies and lemonade would help us recover from the book’s nearly unbearable dramatic tension, we decided. During snack time, the three of us agreed that the big brother deserved to be grounded, because he’d been busy painting Easter eggs, instead of watching out for his little sister.