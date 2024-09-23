Sections
December 10, 2024

I want a bone and a chew toy and ...

Penny bumps noses with Santa before posing for photos Saturday at Pets Are People Too in Pullman

Penny bumps noses with Santa before posing for photos Saturday at Pets Are People Too in Pullman. Pet Pictures with Santa took place at both pet store locations as a fundraising event for the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman and the Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
