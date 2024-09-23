Sections
Local NewsDecember 17, 2024

Idaho Dept. of Lands names new state forester

Lauch will lead management of state forests and wildfire suppression

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

The director of the Idaho Department of Lands has named Julia Lauch as Idaho’s new state forester.

Lauch will lead management of state forests and wildfire suppression. She takes over the position from Craig Foss, who retired in November.

“It’s an honor to step into this role. I appreciate the trust placed in me by Director (Dustin) Miller and look forward to embracing this new challenge,” Lauch said in a news release. “I believe in the importance of active forest management, safe and effective fire management, and ensuring that our forests continue to provide numerous benefits for Idahoans. Unlike some states, Idaho has the forest products industry infrastructure vital to keeping our forests healthy and productive.”

Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller selected Lauch, who has been with the department for over a decade, according to the news release.

“Julia’s experience with forestry and fire along with her leadership and management skills made her my choice for Idaho’s State Forester,” Miller said in the news release. “I am thrilled to have her in this position and expect great things.”

The state agency manages about 1 million acres of state-owned endowment land, which generates revenue for things like public schools. A large portion of the income for Idaho’s endowment trusts are from the sale and harvest of timber, according to the agency’s website.

Lauch worked for 11 years with the Oregon Department of Forestry before joining IDL in 2011 as an assistant fire warden, the release said. She also served as regional operations chief before taking two years to stay home with her children; she returned to the department in 2020 to be the deputy fire bureau chief – operations.

She received a degree in forest management from Oregon State University.

