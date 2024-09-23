With all votes in Idaho counted, Republicans are set to increase their supermajority in the Idaho Legislature by three seats.

Once election officials finished counting ballots Wednesday, final, unofficial results released by the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office Wednesday afternoon showed that incumbent Sen. Rick Just, D-Boise, and incumbent Reps. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, and Nate Roberts, D-Pocatello, were defeated by Republican challengers.

Former Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, defeated Just to pick up a seat in the Idaho Senate for Republicans, while Republican challengers Mike Pohanka and Tanya Burgoyne defeated Burns and Roberts, respectively, to gain two seats for the Republicans in the Idaho House of Representatives.

Assuming the final election results hold, that will push the balance of power heading into the 2025 legislative session to 90 Republicans compared to 15 Democrats.

For the past two years, the breakdown had been 87 Republicans compared to 12 Democrats.

“We are saddened by the election results, both nationally and in our state, but we are also very grateful to the thousands of volunteers and donors who stepped up to fight for our values and our communities,” Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow and House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, both D-Boise, said in a written statement issued Wednesday.