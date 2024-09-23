Idaho GOP defends Foreman, calling Kendrick forum incident ‘a setup’

Carter-Goodheart included the quote in a news release last week, and her election opponent, Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, told the Tribune that “her statement is accurate.”

The Idaho Statesman of Boise also reported that Foreman’s opponent, Julia Parker, D-Moscow, and Kendrick Mayor Rose Norris corroborated Carter-Goodheart’s account.

No recording of the incident has become public or is known to exist.

In his own Facebook post, Foreman wrote that “the accusation made is patently false.”

On Monday, the Nez Perce Tribe distributed a news release that condemned Foreman’s reported comment, saying it “refuses to tolerate this kind of hateful and divisive politics and we ask other elected leaders in this region to stand with us in pushing back against such offensive behavior.”